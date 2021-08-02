“This is the captain speaking, I’m turning the fasten seat belt light on as there’s turbulence ahead.”
When it has cleared, the captain turns the light off. But then the captain may turn it on again depending on the circumstance. So it is with navigating COVID-19. Why the fuss about wearing face masks?
I ran into criticism when I first wrote about masking last July. My stance was, at a minimum, it slows the transmission. Their stance was that masks could not absolutely, positively, prevent transmission; therefore, why use them?
The Centers for Disease Control says that an infected person breathes out droplets that contain the virus.
These may be breathed in by others or land on their eyes, noses, or mouth. Sometimes they may contaminate surfaces. Generally, people who are more than six feet away are not contaminated.
OK, the CDC says one way to protect ourselves, if we are not fully vaccinated, is to wear a mask that at least slows the transmission. But they haven’t been consistent. At first, we were told not to use the high-quality N95 masks, but to save them for medical professionals. Then we were told to mask up. Then after we were fully vaccinated, we were told we could ditch the masks. Then breakthrough infections occurred and we’re being told to mask again in some circumstances.
Inconsistent? No. It’s the same as the airplane pilot. They don’t see the turbulence until they see the turbulence. Then they prepare the cabin for it.
But many folks don’t like being told to mask up. Why not?
Dr. Christine B. L. Adams, a child and adult psychiatrist practicing in Louisville, tackled the subject in Psychology Today.
She wrote that it is our American heritage to be individualistic. We don’t consider whether something is logical or not. We just don’t like being told what to do even if it is to wear a seat belt or a motorcycle helmet. Likewise, we rebel at wearing masks. It’s not about whether wearing them is logical.
Some even cloak their reasoning in political rhetoric to justify their decision. They always assert individuality, even if it is individual freedom over scientific knowledge of viral transmission.
Another group sees themselves as powerless over others. Their concern is with themselves, but not in a beneficial way. They’re impulsive. They have no desire to protect themselves or others. To them, wearing masks is just too much trouble.
Even others follow an illogical approach of magical thinking. “I’m so done with COVID-19. I’ll just go back to living my life as I did before. No need to wear a mask.”
Another group lacks medical understanding of how viruses transmit. “Most people are fine. If I can’t see it, then it must not be there.” And since they have no appreciation of how viruses spread, they see no reason to wear a mask.
Some non-mask-wearers are young adults who have by-and-large grown up with vaccinations protecting them from polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, and human papilloma virus (HPV). All these came about prior to the mid-1980s.
They have not seen the ravages of measles, chickenpox, mumps and German measles. Even AIDS mainly preceded their births. They tend to be more optimistic than their elders. They didn’t experience the military draft or see friends and family die in World War II, Korea or Vietnam. Nor did they live with the omnipresent pressure of the Cold War of the 1950s and 1960s, with its obligatory school bomb drills.
Therefore, not only do young adults feel more invincible, but they also have less experience with severe communicable diseases. They’re more likely to believe COVID-19 can’t infect and kill them, so they see no reason to take precautions and wear masks.
It’s not popular to say, but it will take a mandate to overcome this reasoning and rid us of the pandemic quickly, whether the mandate is to get a vaccine or wear a mask. Someone needs to turn the on fasten seatbelt sign.