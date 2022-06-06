An average is the best of the worst, and worst of the best. Yet, the one average today that is the focus of much chagrin is average inflation. We know year-over-year inflation ending April 2022 is 8.26%, a slight decrease from March’s 8.54%, the highest since 1981. Yet how is it calculated and, more importantly, should it be modernized? The answer is yes. Here’s the skinny.
First, the basics. The Consumer Price Index is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measurement on how much things cost today compared with previously. There are, in fact, several Consumer Price Indexes, the best known is the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), which covers about 93% of us.
That’s often referred to as the headline index, as that’s the one that makes headlines and is used for major benefit adjustments.
The index for all items, less food and energy, is the “core” inflationary index, as it excludes the volatile energy and food prices.
It’s no small task calculating these numbers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics collects information on the prices of 7,776 items reflecting 211 categories in 32 geographical regions.
Then, in a second step, a weighted average is applied to each item reflecting the importance of each in consumers’ typical purchases. From that, the Consumer Price Index is calculated.
Price indexes are then available for the U.S., the four Census regions, nine Census divisions, two sizes of city classes, eight cross-classifications of regions and size-classes, and for 23 local areas, as well as two population groups: and a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which covers 29% of the population, as well as the aforementioned Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers.
Indexes also are available for major groups of consumer expenditures (food and beverages, housing, apparel, transportation, medical care, recreation, education and communications and other goods and services), for items within each group, and for special categories, such as services. Whew.
This information is used to, among other things, determine cost-of-living increases for Social Security and other federal payments, adjust the federal income tax brackets for inflation, and to influence the nation’s monetary policy.
So, according to the index, what cost us $100 last year costs approximately $108 today. But did it? The index shows changes in prices paid by an urban consumer for a “representative basket of goods and services” purchased on an average month based on a detailed surveys of what Americans spend money on. That is then an average of averages.
So, how is the information collected? As in the 1950s, the Bureau of Labor Statistics uses surveys to first gather the data. Importantly, response rates have decreased these days and costs have increased, according to a report released last month. “Modernizing the Consumer Price Index for the 21st Century,” is a consensus study report of The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
The report recommends automating data collection as much as possible, such as collecting (“scraping”) data from the internet, summarizing transaction data from big retailers and credit card companies. Other countries are already doing this, the report notes.
Besides, the way we shop has changed radically since the 1950s, from main street to malls to big box retailers to online, yet the way we gather information and calculate the consumer price index has hardly changed.
Along with the change in data collection, the report suggests measuring CPI by income groups because people at the lower end of the income scale face higher rates of inflation.
That’s intuitive. The less money you make, the higher percentage of income goes to food (up 9.4% in the past year) and fuel (up 43% in the past year),
The report recommends calculating different CPIs for different income groups (also seniors, single heads of households, etc.) to gain a better understanding of the effects of inflation. That will give us a much better view of how inflation is impacting us. Good idea.