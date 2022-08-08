Is the 15% minimum corporate income tax proposed in the Inflation Reduction Act a tax hike? Will it raise taxes on everyone as opponents claim? Or will it close a loophole as supporters declare? Regardless of congressional action, the question will remain. My take? The minimum tax will level the playing field, so tax policy doesn’t pick winners and losers. Here’s more.
Not all corporations are the same. C corporations are the bigs of the business world. Think AT&T, Amazon, Dow and some 1.7 million others. They pay a federal tax based on corporate earnings before profits are distributed to shareholders, who then pay personal income tax on the same earnings.
S corporations (about 7.4 million including partnerships) are typically smaller and are “pass through” entities — meaning they pay no corporate income tax. Rather, their earnings are passed through proportionally to owners who pay personal income tax on them.
Point is most businesses are not affected by the 15% minimum proposal because they are “pass through” entities. However, 62% of all purchases are made with C corporations who are affected. Therefore, all consumers are affected directly or indirectly by this proposal.
In 2017, the Tax Cut and Jobs Act dropped the corporate income tax on C corporations from a maximum of 39% (ranged 15% to 39% of earnings) to a flat 21%.
Not only that, but the 2017 bill also eliminated the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax which had been in effect since 1986, requiring all C corporations to additionally calculate a minimum corporate income tax of 20% and pay whichever amount was higher.
Since elimination of the minimum tax, some C corporations have taken additional lawful deductions reducing their earnings to the point they paid no federal corporate income tax. FedEx, Nike and Dish Network are just a few examples.
The proposal in the Inflation Reduction Act effectively reinstates an alternative minimum C corporate income tax of 15% for those with a three-year taxable average annual adjusted financial statement income of more than $1 billion.
So, will this 15% minimum be a tax increase?
Supporters argue it isn’t because the tax code requires 21% be paid. Besides, prior to 2017 corporations were paying up to 39% or at least the 20% minimum.
Detractors argue that it is a tax increase as these companies will pass along any increased costs to consumers.
What’s my take?
A minimum 15% corporate income tax is not a direct tax on consumers earning less than $400,000. It is arguably, however, an indirect tax increase if you accept the premise that the cost will be passed along to consumers. However, counterintuitively as it may seem, corporate taxes are not automatically passed along in whole to consumers.
An example is the gasoline tax abatement in states who recently took a gas tax holiday as consumer prices dropped only partially compared to the tax removed.
A 2020 study found, on average, one-third of state gas tax increases or decreases are passed on to consumers in the retail price of gasoline. That’s according to an empirical analysis by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association Transportation Investment Advocacy Center.
The study found for gasoline prices the main driver was the price of crude oil. These results confirm previous research that suggest state gas taxes are just one component of a complex pricing process for retail gasoline.
Therefore, I conclude, as it is with any increase in cost a corporation may experience because of a 15% minimum corporate income tax, it won’t be passed along in whole.
So, is it a tax increase? Argue it either way, but it is not a direct tax increase on consumers.
And since the biggest public policy fallacy of the argument against a minimum 15% corporate income tax is that it allows tax policy to pick winners and losers, there should be no argument against imposing the minimum corporate income tax beyond semantics.
Pass the minimum corporate tax.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom
@crouser.com and follow
@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.