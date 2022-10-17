Last week, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., introduced a bill to return the United States to the gold standard (House Resolution 9157). Purportedly to reign in Washington’s irresponsible spending habits and to fight inflation. Poppycock. He’s ignoring its harm. Here’s more.
Gold was first used as money around 600 B.C. Eventually, toting heavy yellow metal became impractical, so paper currency was devised to represent ownership of the precious mineral. While paper money is believed to have first been used in China in the 11th century, it wasn’t used in Europe until the 17th century. Paper currency was traded in commerce, instead of the actual gold.
Later still, holders of the gold certificates (paper currency) could turn them in to the U.S. Treasury in exchange for gold. Then, when gold in the treasury decreased, it required a corresponding amount of currency to “come out” of the economy. Conversely, when the U.S. Treasury increased its holdings, that increased the monetary supply.
So, critics are right when they say the government has no control over the monetary supply under the gold standard. The precious metal market does. But that’s not good either.
For starters, gold does not grow at the same rate as the economy. A booming economy could easily outstrip the need for currency. Should consumers hoard gold, as they did during the Great Depression, that could cause inflation, or deflation, as well.
Compare that with a fiat currency. Fiat (decreed) money is government-issued and backed by the full weight and reputation of the government. Value of the fiat money is determined by supply and demand and the stability of the issuing government, rather than the worth of a commodity. That’s why most modern paper currencies are fiat currencies, including the U.S. dollar, the Euro and other major global currencies.
Critics argue that we should return to the gold standard so the Federal Reserve can’t “create money out of thin air.” The St. Louis Federal Reserve Board responded that a gold standard is not a guarantee of price stability either. Rather, they said, it’s a promise to keep the supply of money anchored to the supply of gold. They cite value changes implemented by the federal government in 1933 as an example of inflation under the gold standard.
Moreover, they said, inflation in the United States has remained comparatively low and stable over the past 30 years, demonstrating how the gold standard is not necessary for price stability. Stability, they say, depends less on how money was created and more on the credibility of the guarantor to manage the economy’s money supply in a responsible manner.
According to Stephen G. Cecchetti, of Brandeis International Business School, and Kermit L. Schoenholtz, of New York University, the variance of inflation under the 53 years of the gold standard is twice what it has been since 1973.
Oh, yes. Why did we abandon the gold standard anyway? It was to get out of the Great Depression. An article in Mental Floss described it this way:
“Faced with mounting unemployment and spiraling deflation ... the U.S. government found it could do little to stimulate the economy. To deter people from cashing in deposits and depleting the gold supply, the U.S. and other governments had to keep interest rates high, but that made it too expensive for people and businesses to borrow.
“So, in 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt cut the dollar’s ties with gold, allowing the government to pump money into the economy and lower interest rates. ‘Most economists now agree 90% of the reason why the U.S. got out of the Great Depression was the break with gold,’ said Liaquat Ahamed, author of the book ‘Lords of Finance.’”
Mooney’s bill is being promoted by the Sound Money Defense League (Stefan Gleason, director) and Money Metals Exchange (Stefan Gleason, president). One lobbies for auditing the nation’s gold reserves and the Federal Reserve, removing taxes on gold and silver, and otherwise supporting gold and silver as legal tender. Mooney’s bill appears to be a significant step toward that aim.
It just so happens that the Money Metals Exchange, on the other hand, sells gold and silver.
