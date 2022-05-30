Uvalde, Texas, previously known as the birthplace of Dale Evans, will now be remembered for the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history.
Last week’s massacre of 19 third- and fourth-grade children and two teachers, immediately relaunched the gun control debate and elicited “thoughts and prayers.” But it will take more to solve this intractable mass shooter problem, as there is no perfect solution. So, what should we do? Let’s not allow perfection to be the enemy of the good. Here’s more.
Glenn Kessler, of The Washington Post, reviewed the research about already proposed gun control legislation and his conclusions might surprise you.
He found that many of the proposed laws probably wouldn’t have much impact on curbing mass shootings. However, they could lessen the severity of mass shootings and mighit reduce overall gun violence. Kessler used the definition of a mass shooting as any event in which four people or more, not including the assailant(s), is killed by gunfire in a public setting within a 24-hour period.
How often do these occur?
There were three or four of them a year through most of the 2010s, then the number spiked to seven in 2017, 10 in 2018 and lowered to eight in 2019. So, events have increased, but this could be attributed to population growth, as the rate per 100 million people has increased only by a factor of two.
New laws might reduce mass shootings a year by one. However, stricter gun control laws could be “the right thing to do for a different reason” — they might help reduce overall gun violence.
While generally, states with tougher gun laws tend to have lower gun fatality rates, those rankings change when suicides (60% of gun deaths) are excluded.
That leaves some surprising takeaways.
- Assault rifle ban: Louis Klarevas, a research professor at Teachers College at Columbia University, studied high-fatality mass shootings (involving six or more people) for his 2016 book “Rampage Nation.” He determined that, after the assault weapons ban lapsed in 2004, the next 10-years saw a 183% increase in mass shootings and a 239% increase in deaths.
That means there is a correlation but not necessarily a causation.
A 2016 study found, “rather than assault weapons, semiautomatic handguns are the weapons of choice for most mass shooters. About 70% of mass public shootings after 1992 relied primarily on semiautomatic handguns.”
- Large-capacity magazines: There is evidence that the 1994 law might have reduced deaths. A 2020 study found that large-capacity magazines enabled rapid spray to wound a higher number of victims, so restrictions could have an effect of decreasing deaths by 11% to 15% and total victims by 25%. Doesn’t prevent mass shootings but does decrease the carnage.
- Universal background checks: State laws requiring a permit to purchase a firearm, which includes a background check on all purchases, are associated with 60% lower odds of a mass public shooting occurring. However, most mass murderers purchase their firearms legally. So, while this won’t prevent mass shootings, it could reduce them.
- Mental health checks: People with mental health issues are more likely to be victims, rather than to perpetuate, mass shootings. Fewer than 6,000 of the 120,000 gun-related killings from 2001 through 2010 were committed by mentally ill people. Researchers said other factors, such as alcohol or drug use, or a history of childhood abuse, increases the risk of violence.
- Red flag laws: 19 states and the District of Columbia have passed these laws generally allowing firearms to be removed from people who exhibit concerning behavior. Yet, New York’s law was not invoked against the suspect in the Buffalo supermarket shooting because he did not name a specific target. The governor has since strengthened the law by executive order. However, the jury is still out regarding these laws.
What to do? Don’t allow perfection to be the enemy of the good. There’s no perfect solution, but this does not mean we should do nothing. Let’s implement incremental good decisions while we hunt for perfection.