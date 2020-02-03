Tom Crouser: Multiple-delegate districts discriminatory, underserve rural areas (Opinion)

It was argued last week that breaking up multi-member House districts into 100 single-delegate districts showed an anti-city bias. Not true. If anything, multiple-member districts are discriminatory. Here’s why.
Delegates don’t represent cities, counties, towns, hollows or dogs. Not since 1964, anyway, when the Supreme Court decided the case of Reynolds v. Sims. In that case, they said electoral districts of state legislatures must be roughly equal in population.
That’s a population of people. All people, not just city people, country people, tall people or short people. That’s a principle known as “one person, one vote” and it is applicable within each state. Note, however, it is only within states, not between them.
Those yearning for the old days, possibly think like some Kanawha County officials did prior to the breakup of the old 30th Delegate District in 2011. They said having much of Kanawha County represented by the seven-member, 30th House District gave the delegation an opportunity to form a “road block” for any legislation they didn’t like and, therefore, gave the county more clout in the Legislature, as the delegates often voted as a group.
However, whether in seven-delegate districts representing 18,000 people each or one district with seven delegates representing about 126,000 people, the number of delegates from a county are the same, as it’s based on people, not land.
However, single-district delegates still have the same opportunity to vote together, caucus together or pool resources as if they were one large district.
What they don’t have the opportunity to do, and probably what is really meant by the advocates, is they don’t have the opportunity to manipulate the representation. That’s done by diluting or homogenizing the influence of rural voters or other minorities within an area.
That’s a tactic in gerrymandering where the majority uses its superior numbers to guarantee the minority never gains a majority and, thus, representation.
Here’s an example.
Take three single-member delegate districts that adjoin; two urban and one rural, with 18,000 residents each.
One would expect to see two urban and one rural delegate elected from the three.
But, combine them into a three-delegate, multiple-member district and you most often see three urban delegates, as most voters are urbanites. Same could be done for any other majority-minority situation.
Now, to break an existing multiple-delegate district into three single-delegate districts could be considered anti-city, I suppose. However, it’s more accurate to say it is correcting a discriminatory practice. After all, the city folk, in this example, have more representation than deserved.
That, in fact, was the case in the old 30th District, which extended from St. Albans to Montgomery, as all seven elected delegates lived in Charleston or South Charleston. In fact, there wasn’t a delegate elected who lived in the upper Kanawha Valley that I remember between Leo Kopelman in the 1970s and Larry Rowe in 1996, nearly 30 years later.
Others argue that having seven delegates, as in the old 30th, was a benefit to the voter, meaning an individual had more power because they had seven delegates representing them. It was thought all seven could get behind a constituent proposal and have more influence than an individual in a single-delegate district.
That overlooks the fact that nothing prevents single-delegate district representatives from cooperating in support or opposition to a proposal.
More fundamentally, it also overlooks the fact that a voter’s influence on a delegate of a seven-member district is only one-seventh of what they have in a single-member district.
Still, others argued that it was nearly impossible to draw the fine lines small districts required. Today, however, there are apps that one can use to draw districts on a smartphone. And projects are underway in some states allowing ordinary citizens to draw districts and propose them via the internet.
So, no. Single-delegate districts are not anti-city. Multiple-delegate districts gave urban areas too much power in the past. Single-delegate districts are anti-discriminatory, but not anti-city.