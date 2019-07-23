Tom Crouser: Must we repeat history? (Opinion)

We are a nation of immigrants. Even Native Americans migrated here by crossing a narrow land bridge. Yet America’s attitude toward immigration hasn’t been welcoming like most think. We’ve overreacted to immigrant waves since the 1790s. So, today’s concerns over legal and illegal (unauthorized) immigration aren’t new. And our reactions may not be either.
Our first citizenship law, The Naturalization Act of 1790, allowed only free white people of “good character,” living in the US for two years, to apply. However, the test didn’t arrive until after the War of 1812 with the first immigrant wave.
According to an article published on the History Channel, although those immigrants were white, ”Many of the refugees were poor and disease-ridden. They threatened to take jobs away from Americans and strain welfare budgets. They practiced an alien religion and pledged allegiance to a foreign leader. They brought with them crime. They were accused of being rapists. And, worst of all, these undesirables were Irish.”
Discrimination against them wasn’t subtle. Signs in stores declared “No Irish Need Apply.” But that was the least of it.
In 1849, the Order of the Star-Spangled Banner was formed wanting a return to the America they once knew, a land of “Temperance, Liberty and Protestantism.”
Shortly, the anti-Catholic, anti-immigrant American Party formed. Members were called “Know-Nothings” as they claimed to “know nothing” when questioned about politics.
Their goal was to elect only native-born, non-Catholic citizens.
“Know-Nothings believed that Protestantism defined America and they believed Catholicism was incompatible,” writes Jay P. Dolan in “The Irish Americans: A History.”
They elected eight governors, more than 100 congressmen and mayors of Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago in the mid-1850s behind a chant of “Americans must rule America!” They also elected all Massachusetts statewide office holders, the entire state senate and almost all house members.
Once in power, they required the reading of the King James Bible in Massachusetts schools, disbanded Irish militias, confiscated their weapons, and deported nearly 300 Irish because they were a financial drain. They also barred naturalized citizens from voting until they spent 21 years there.
Jesuit priest Johannes Bapst protested requiring Catholic children to read a Protestant Bible, so he was tarred, feathered and ridden out of town on a rail. He later became the first president of Boston College.
The Know-Nothings smashed pews and burnt a new Irish Catholic church in Bath, Maine, after hoisting an American flag from the belfry. A year later a mob chased and beat a Catholic bishop who was trying to lay a cornerstone for the church’s replacement.
In 1855, armed Know-Nothings in Louisville, Kentucky, launched street fights against German and Irish Catholics, ransacked and torched immigrant homes, causing thousands to flee. Between 20 and 100 people died.
The Pope sent a marble block for the construction of the Washington Monument. A Know-Nothing mob tossed it into the Potomac as it could be used as a signal for an immigrant uprising.
In 1855 Abraham Lincoln wrote: “… As a nation, we begin by declaring that ‘all men are created equal.’ We now practically read it ‘all men are created equal, except negroes.’ When the Know-Nothings get control, it will read ‘all men are created equal, except negroes, and foreigners, and Catholics.’ When it comes to this, I should prefer emigrating to some country where they make no pretence [sic] of loving liberty — to Russia, for instance, where despotism can be taken pure, and without the base alloy of hypocracy. [sic]”
Millard Filmore, the Whig who succeeded Zachary Taylor when he died but who failed to win the 1852 nomination, was the American Party’s 1856 presidential nominee. He finished third but received more than 20 percent of the popular vote.
As for the Irish, they gained acceptance with the arrival of immigrants from China and Southern and Eastern Europe. Unfortunately, they dished out the same bigotry as they experienced. Must we repeat history?