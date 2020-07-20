Es I erd, y? Wait. Sorry. Had my mask on. Yes, I did hear Rush Limbaugh say it was time for the “young and healthy” to “live their lives and spread herd immunity.” But like a third of all Republicans, I’m old and don’t want to die prematurely. So I think Rush’s idea is, well, an idea. It’s just not a good idea. Here’s why.
Limbaugh said, “Don’t mandate closures. Don’t mandate social distancing. Don’t even mandate mask-wearing. Encourage people who are old or who have a compromised immune system to stay quarantined. Stay hidden away. Do not go out. But let the young and the healthy go out and live their lives ... and spread herd immunity, because that’s ultimately — until we get therapeutics or vaccine — that’s going to be the answer to this.”
Well, Rush, dittoheads might buy into this thinking, but we old Republicans know it’s nonsensical.
Herd immunity is achieved when enough people become immune to an infectious disease after recovery, thus building up antibodies, or receive a vaccinate. Those immune then stop the spread because those not immune eventually don’t encounter it.
But we also know many people — for instance, the elderly, like us old Republicans — do not recover. So how many old West Virginians is Rush willing to sacrifice to achieve natural herd immunity?
Let’s do the math.
Half to 83% of West Virginians would have to survive COVID-19. Half would be about 889,035 of us. Assuming 20% of that group would be 65 or older, consistent with the state’s age demographics, that’s 177,807 seniors. Of those, roughly 10%, or 17,781, would die, based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
So, Rush is willing to let a population larger than Beckley’s die to reach natural herd immunity?
Bonkers.
The theory appears to come from Knut Wittkowski, Ph.D., the former head of the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design at Rockefeller University in New York City.
Wittkowski said the virus could be exterminated within weeks if people could lead normal lives and the vulnerable were sheltered until the virus passes.
Rockefeller University, for its part, said his views “do not represent the views of Rockefeller University, its leadership, or its faculty.” The school added he was never a professor but was employed as a biostatistician.
Wittkowski reasoned the only thing that stops respiratory diseases is herd immunity. He conflates that to mean that it’s “important to keep the schools open and kids mingling to spread the virus to get herd immunity as fast as possible.” He theorizes that’s about four weeks of keeping vulnerable people sequestered. Then, life as we know it could be restored.
USA Today fact-checked Wittkowski and found that little is known about how long immunity lasts after COVID-19.
The newspaper concluded “the claim that herd immunity would stop COVID-19 ... [is] partly false. While it is true that herd immunity may eventually be achieved as a result of vaccination or widespread infection, it is false to say that infection is the best way to achieve herd immunity or that it definitively would achieve it ... .”
Look no further than Sweden.
Sweden didn’t shut down its economy. Instead, the country advised citizens to practice social distancing and left schools, bars and restaurants open while banning gatherings of 50 or more.
Result? Sweden has achieved one of the highest per-capita COVID-19 death rates in the world.
While not admitting failure, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, said of the strategy that “there’s always room for improvement.”
Until told otherwise, wear your mask. Not perfect, but it slows the transmission rate. That relieves surge demand on hospitals, resulting in fewer of us old Republicans dying while waiting on treatment. And that gives more time for an immunization to be developed and real herd immunity to be achieved. Ow, putton er dim asks.