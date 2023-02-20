Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

There’s too much misinformation about Social Security circulating to be ignored. Changes are needed, but nobody is stealing your money. Further, Social Security will not disappear. It has a benefits crunch coming, but it won’t disappear. Here are the facts.

Social Security tax collection began in 1937, yet regular monthly payments didn’t start until 1940. So, three years’ worth of cash accumulated in what is referred to as the “trust funds.” 

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

