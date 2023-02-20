There’s too much misinformation about Social Security circulating to be ignored. Changes are needed, but nobody is stealing your money. Further, Social Security will not disappear. It has a benefits crunch coming, but it won’t disappear. Here are the facts.
Social Security tax collection began in 1937, yet regular monthly payments didn’t start until 1940. So, three years’ worth of cash accumulated in what is referred to as the “trust funds.”
From 1937 through 2009, about $13.8 trillion was collected and more than $11.3 trillion was paid out. The difference then narrowed until 2021, when cash out exceeded cash in.
Since then, the reserve has been dwindling until it’s projected that, depending on the estimate you use, the system will “go broke” as early as 2032 if changes are not made.
Two points here. “Going broke,” doesn’t mean Social Security will stop paying benefits. It means that, if you consider benefits today as 100%, those benefits would be reduced to about 80% when the “trust fund” is depleted. That’s because benefits would be funded only by taxes collected and not the reserve or interest earned.
Second, Social Security has never been an endowed trust where interest pays benefits. Social security is a pay-as-you-go program where taxes on current employees and employers pay retired ones with help from the trust funds.
So, Social Security will not disappear. Changes are needed to keep benefits at the current level, but they won’t disappear. If changes are not made, the trust fund will be depleted by about 2032, and a reduction in benefits will occur.
Will it solve the problem if the federal government paid back the $2.9 trillion it borrowed from Social Security? Not exactly. If we had $200 in the bank and $100 in cash yet needed $500, would it solve our problem if we withdrew our money from the bank?
So, what would you do with the surplus cash if you were in charge?
You wouldn’t just leave it in the cash drawer and not earn interest. Why not put it into the safest investment on earth? Where’s that? That’s U.S. Treasury bonds. They are not only backed with the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, but our government has never defaulted on our debt. Additionally, we arguably have the strongest economy and currency that exists.
Then, as Social Security needs money, they will convert their U.S. bonds to cash. Even AARP verified that the government borrowing from Social Security was not the same as stealing or taking it.
And, I might add, borrowing is the operative word. One acquaintance told me this week that she thought the federal government was simply “taking” the money. Not true.
Would eliminating the cap on Social Security taxes restore solvency? Not really. Congress insisted on the cap (tax max) in the original bill, which was set at $3,000 per year. It remained there until 1951. From then, it increased sporadically until 1972, when, under Richard Nixon, it was indexed to growth in personal earnings.
Today, some propose increasing the tax max dramatically to $400,000 (it’s $160,000 now) or eliminating it altogether. That’s on the theory that those earning more than the tax max have achieved higher earnings growth in recent decades than those under it.
If done, it would delay -- but not avoid -- the benefits crunch. Estimates are that the trust fund will deplete by 2064, if the tax is eliminated and benefits increased. Eliminating the cap without increasing benefits for higher earners would delay exhaustion of the fund until 2078.
So, the Social Security surplus is invested in U.S. Treasury bonds, the safest investment on earth. The federal government does not steal our Social Security in doing so. Social Security won’t disappear. The level of benefits might change, which is why changes are needed, but it won’t disappear. And eliminating the tax max will postpone the benefits crunch but won’t eliminate it.
That said, now, let’s solve the problem.