Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution will be on our November ballot. Three of the four accrue power to the Legislature. So, the essential question on the amendments is: Do you trust the Legislature? As for me, well, it’s not that I don’t trust them. It’s more like I don’t trust them. Here’s my take.

Amendment 2 is the centerpiece of the four-amendment controversy as it has Republicans on both sides. If passed, it gives the Legislature authority to exempt machinery, equipment and inventory and any other personal property used in business from taxation.

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Recommended for you