Four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution will be on our November ballot. Three of the four accrue power to the Legislature. So, the essential question on the amendments is: Do you trust the Legislature? As for me, well, it’s not that I don’t trust them. It’s more like I don’t trust them. Here’s my take.
Amendment 2 is the centerpiece of the four-amendment controversy as it has Republicans on both sides. If passed, it gives the Legislature authority to exempt machinery, equipment and inventory and any other personal property used in business from taxation.
Now, it doesn’t say that the Legislature will exempt said property from taxation, but you can bet your bippy they will. So, where will the revenue be made up? We don’t know but trust us, the legislators say.
According to the Cardinal Institute, supporters of this amendment argue that exemptions would help improve economic development. They say, if we remove this archaic tax from our books, businesses will flock to West Virginia.
Not true. It’s not the kind of tax, or even the amount of tax, that keeps businesses away. It’s more complex than that.
One article says the most tax-friendly states for businesses are Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, Florida and Montana. Yet, all but Florida is among the lowest grouping of states by Gross Domestic Product. The least tax-friendly tax states are Minnesota, Connecticut, New York, California and New Jersey, all of whom have greater Gross Domestic Products than West Virginia, as well as higher taxes.
West Virginia’s combined federal and state corporate income tax rate is 26%, the same as neighboring Virginia’s and close to Kentucky’s 25%. We’re higher than Ohio’s 21% but much lower than Pennsylvania’s 29%.
Huh? Exactly. There is not a direct correlation between low taxes and greater prosperity, as it takes more than that to attract businesses and jobs.
Meanwhile, this discussion overlooks the fact that someone must pay for our ambulances, schools, police forces and fire departments. Legislators say they will develop a plan to replace the lost taxes, but they haven’t produced it. They say, “trust us.”
OK, I trust that our legislators mean well. I just don’t trust that, when pushback comes to brutal shove, the money supporting our essential county and local services will be there.
As of today, there is no universally accepted replacement for the funds Amendment 2 would strip from our local governments, other than to trust the Legislature to create one. I’ll pass.
Amendment 1, on the other hand, is said to clarify the Judiciary’s role in impeachment proceedings. And it does. It tells our Supreme Court that, if the House of Delegates chooses to impeach and our Senate votes to convict, then that judgment is final. Bug off. None of your business. In fact, it says, no state court has any authority or jurisdiction to intercede, intervene or interfere, neither does any court have the power to review any judgement rendered by the Senate, regardless.
Now that’s harsh, as well. Again, trust the Legislature. I’ll pass here, as well.
Proposed Amendment 3 allows incorporation of religious denominations and churches. West Virginia is the sole state that has a prohibition against incorporating these religious denominations and churches. I think we’ve proven our point. I’ll vote yes.
Amendment 4 places the West Virginia Board of Education’s rules and regulations under legislative approval. The board is established in the West Virginia Constitution and is vested with general supervision of the state’s elementary and secondary schools.
Currently, board members are appointed by the governor, with confirmation by the Senate. No more than five of the nine members may be of the same political party. Their decisions are final when it comes to education, with no legislative review.
This amendment would allow the Legislature to claw away that final say. Another "trust us" situation. I’ll again pass.
So, in order, my votes on the amendments are no, no, yes and no. Assuming you care, that is.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals.