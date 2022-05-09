In December, I wrote about abortion and stood solidly in the middle, neither declaring that abortions should be universally legal, as 25% want (according to Pew Research in May, 2021), or universally illegal, as 13% want. I still feel that way.
Then last week, we learned through a leaked and authenticated U.S. Supreme Court draft that Roe v. Wade probably would be overturned. What now? The debate will continue, even after the court decides, that’s what.
Here’s more.
The legal case supporting Roe, based on a “right to privacy” not found in the Constitution, has been shaky from the start. However, many rights like privacy aren’t enumerated in the Constitution, including the right to a fair trial or the right to gay marriage; nor does it say how many justices should sit on the Supreme Court.
Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg criticized the 7-to-2 Roe decision before and after she joined the court. She thought an incremental approach to legalizing abortion would be better and suggested that a more durable ruling would be based on the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution focused on gender equality, rather than the right to privacy.
Here’s what National Public Radio found when it fact-checked popular assertions surrounding the Roe v. Wade debate.
There is not big support for ending Roe in America. Polling data from the Pew Research Center shows that, from 1995 through 2022, about 62% of those with opinions said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 37% said they should be illegal.
While the rate of abortions increased significantly in the decade after Roe was decided, they have since decreased to below the 1973 level. Today, they are less than half of their high point in the early 1980s, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights.
While it’s claimed that abortion is dangerous, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that pregnancy and childbirth are more dangerous. Although the deaths related to legally induced abortions has fluctuated since 1973, an analysis of data from 2013 to 2018 shows the U.S. case-fatality rate was 0.41 deaths per 100,000 legally induced abortions, lower than the previous five years.
As for timing of abortions, CDC data show nearly 93% were performed in the first trimester (less than 13 weeks).
Abortion pills, typically used up to 10 weeks in a pregnancy, made up 54% of abortions in 2020.
Although controversial, medical researchers say a fetus is not capable of experiencing pain until the third trimester, somewhere between 29 or 30 weeks. Others say fetuses experience pain at or about 22 weeks. As a result, 16 states (including West Virginia, in 2015) passed bans on abortion after 20 weeks, based on the belief that fetuses experience pain at or around 22 weeks.
Although it is claimed that the religious don’t get abortions, more than 60% have a religious affiliation, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
The Pew Research Center found that attitudes on abortion vary widely by religious affiliation. White, evangelical Protestants (77%) say it should be illegal in all or most cases. Catholics are more narrowly split, with 56% saying it should be legal in most cases. And religiously unaffiliated Americans overwhelmingly (82%) support legal abortion in all or most cases.
Finally, in a climate reminiscent of our Kanawha County textbook controversy, or the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Alabama, violent threats against Supreme Court justices have increased, the justices’ home addresses have been posted online, justices have cancelled scheduled public appearances and a protective fence has been erected around the Supreme Court building.
I still wish those between the ages of 18 and 44 could decide this issue for us. After all, we’re mostly imposing our will on them. But that’s not how it works. The six male and three female justices, aged 50 through 83, will next make their decision, although this won’t be the final word.
No, this age-old practice will continue to be argued for years to come.