Often, government costs us money by not spending it. Congressional leaders and legislators would say their goal is to save taxpayers’ cash. They don’t. They waste it. Take, for instance, unemployment insurance. Here’s my take.
A sweeping federal relief package, including improved unemployment benefits, was signed into law by former president Donald Trump in March 2020. That expanded the ability for people to receive unemployment, including independent contractors, gig workers and others. More than 57 million people applied in a matter of months.
Not only that, but a generous $600 a week was added to most individual benefits.
Why? As I noted in August 2020, most states couldn’t program their antiquated computers to compare unemployment benefits with a recipient’s previous wage.
And because there are many high-wage areas of the country, as well as low-wage, Congress adopted a $600-a-week bump in unemployment benefits as an average addition to all. That’s additional to the recipient’s normal unemployment benefits and opposed to simply capping the worker’s unemployment benefits at their fully employed wages.
My thought then and now is simple, as most of mine are. If someone makes $15 an hour employed, then they should survive equally well on $15 an hour while unemployed. If the rate isn’t a living wage, we should do something about it, but not through unemployment. With unemployment, our focus should be keeping unemployed workers whole.
Oh yes. I wish I had mentioned how much paying the $600 bump would add to inflation, but I didn’t.
Here’s the math.
Most state unemployment rates are 60% of a worker’s pay. So, someone earning $15 an hour receives $9 an hour in unemployment. The $600 bonus then added $15 an hour for an equivalent total of $24 an hour in unemployment versus $15 working pay.
I also wish I would have noted that earning $24 an hour while unemployed versus $15 an hour while employed would mean workers would be reticent to return to work, willing workers would become scarce and that would have meant cutbacks in services and more pressure on inflation for us all. Granted, the coronavirus scares also had a lot to do with it.
My point? Because we previously “saved” money by not upgrading our various unemployment computers, I figure we shelled out about $1.18 billion additional in three months then.
The Labor Department inspector general identified $45.6 billion in potential pandemic unemployment fraud; a figure far exceeding any past estimates. That’s because of the overwhelming 57 million who quickly applied after the March 2020 federal relief package was adopted.
Not only that but Department of Labor Inspector General Larry Turner said, “Hundreds of billions in pandemic funds attracted fraudsters seeking to exploit the [unemployment] program — resulting in historic levels of fraud and other improper payments.”
Here’s a recap.
In June 2021, about $16 billion of potential fraud was estimated.
Last week, it was increased to $45.6 billion.
The Inspector General’s Office said it has carried out 190,000 unemployment fraud investigations since the start of the pandemic that have led to more than 1,000 people facing charges, which highlights the problem’s magnitude.
The Office of the Inspector General blames at least part of the fraud issue on data that it has not yet received from the Department of Justice. I can personally testify that a New Jersey client had someone file a fraudulent claim using the owner’s name. That took nine months to resolve, with the lack of unemployment staff and antiquated computers.
Closer to home, I received a bogus claim from a former employee who I know didn’t file it. How’d I know? It was my filed under my son’s name.
While an upgrade in computers wouldn’t have prevented all fraud, it would have detected the egregious claims quicker and saved us considerable amounts.
But at least we’re fixing it now. Wait. What? We’re not? Dang.
It’s not the lowest-cost government that’s best for us. It’s the most effective.
