I know you. You’re a liberal (conservative or any other label). I know what you think. You all think alike. I know what you believe. And that belief will harm me. More importantly, it will harm us — the people like me who think and act as I do. We are worth protection. You are not. I, therefore, oppose you for who you are and what I think you think.
That’s populism. And that’s not good. Here’s more.
Populism is not conservative, liberal, libertarian or socialist. It’s simply us against them. When led by a charismatic person, like Juan Perón, Huey Long or Donald Trump, it can grow fervent followers, regardless of right-leaning or left or neither.
Populism is not a philosophy. If they are for it, I am against it. The first to assume a position can define the opposition’s position, even though it is diametrically opposed to a position one has previously taken.
That’s how Trump redefined the Republican Party as he did. Instead of free trade, he criticized trade deals and imposed tariffs. Instead of a hard line with Russia, Trump courted them. Instead of supporting NATO, he accused NATO allies of not carrying their weight and threatened to withdraw from the organization.
Populism appeals to ordinary people who feel their concerns have been disregarded by others. You know the others, they’re the establishment or the elites. They are those who oversee the circumstances of us ordinary people.
The position is that we, “the people,” are morally good, in contrast with them, the others, elites or establishment. They are corrupt immoral, and/or self-serving. We may be grouped by class, ethnicity, nationality or by any other commonality, such as labor unions, churches or more.
We see the others as a single entity (the media, liberals, conservatives, capitalists) who always place their interests above the interests of “the people.”
Obviously, this is wrong, as our “opponents” are not of one mind.
Take the media. I’ve been writing this column for six years, and not once has anyone told me what to write, as many think.
Besides, media is plural for medium, so numerous mediums comprise the media. Who oversees the media and how? After all, Fox News, the Charleston Gazette-Mail and MSNBC are members of the media. And mainstream media is nothing more than mediums established before the internet.
Same can be said for conservatives. There are different kinds (fiscal conservatives, cultural, neoconservative, paleoconservative and social). Even within these subgroups, everyone doesn’t agree with everyone. Heck, I don’t agree with myself all the time.
Same for liberals, progressives, capitalists and, I suppose, communists and fascists. Very few people think exactly as we do.
Yet, in populism, the adversary is painted as a monolithic group, losing the nuance and perspective of the individual. We assume broad strokes of what we think our adversaries think.
Add to this mix a charismatic or dominant leader as “the voice of the people,” and they can gain great popularity. At least for a while.
But populist leaders have a problem. As Dr. Jill Hedges, author of “Juan Perón: The Life of the People’s Colonel” wrote, “Perón was plagued with the same problem as all populist governments: his depended on personality, rather than a clear ideology ... . Like any populist, he wanted to be all things to all people.”
Trump took over the Republican party and eliminated the party’s 2020 platform. The Republican resolution stated, “That the Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda.”
Who sets the “President’s America-first agenda?” Not the Republican Party. No, it was the president at the time, Trump, the charismatic leader. It’s whatever he thinks that determines what followers think.
And that’s how otherwise reasonable people are led to believe a national election, clearly won by the opposition, was stolen, even though no evidence of such a robbery is presented.
Populism pits us against them. It is dangerous. Especially when led by a charismatic individual.