War is hell. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman said those words to U.S. Military Academy cadets in 1879 while imploring them to suppress putting their learned skills into practice.
Yet, while mankind continues to foster war, countries have attempted to diminish truly horrible acts by defining war crimes and holding violators accountable. However, as obvious as Vladimir Putin’s war crimes are, most likely, he won’t have to answer for them. Here’s why.
As far back as 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Lieber Code, which dictated the behavior of Union forces in wartime. Participants in the 1899 and 1907 international Hague Peace Conferences used Lieber’s text as the basis for their work in defining the first formal statements of the laws of war and war crimes in secular international law.
A war crime is a violation of rules of engagement (or laws of war) giving rise to individual criminal responsibility for actions by combatants, such as intentionally killing civilians or intentionally killing prisoners of war; torture; taking hostages; unnecessarily destroying civilian property; deception by perfidy (treachery); wartime sexual violence; pillaging (robbing or stealing using violence especially in wartime); conscription of children in the military; committing genocide or ethnic cleansing; the granting of no quarter, despite surrender; and flouting the legal distinctions of proportionality and military necessity.
The word “intentionally” is the issue. It’s not enough to see the results of a Russian missile striking civilians. To prove Russians guilty, one must prove that the Russians did so intentionally.
Besides, during World War I and World War II, many of these early treaties and “laws” were broken. So, military tribunals were conducted against the surviving leadership of Nazi Germany in Nuremberg and Japan in Tokyo under the presumption that rules for armed conflict had been recognized by all civilized nations and, thus, also applied to countries that never signed the Hague Conventions.
These were the Nuremberg principles.
But that wasn’t enough either. In 1949, the Geneva Conventions legally defined new war crimes and established that states could exercise universal jurisdiction over war criminals. In the late 20th century and early 21st century, international courts deduced and defined additional civil war crime categories.
Yet, there was no permanent presiding international criminal court. The illegal drug trade, large-scale atrocities during the Yugoslav wars and the Rwanda genocide emphasized the need for one.
After years of work, the U.N. General Assembly convened a conference in Rome that, on July 17, 1998, adopted the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court by a vote of 120-7, with 21 countries abstaining. The seven countries voting against the treaty were China, Iraq, Israel, Libya, Qatar, Yemen and the United States.
In fact, even though the United States and Russia were signers to the conference creating the criminal court, neither ratified the treaty and both countries subsequently withdrew their signature.
Why? The Clinton administration didn’t sign because of various concerns about powers of the International Criminal Court that would subjugate U.S. citizens to its jurisdiction. Every administration since has taken a slightly different approach, but none has chosen to fully adopt it.
The argument for it is that we should hold ourselves to a higher standard. If we are truly “the land of the free,” then anyone who commits a crime against humanity should not be protected from justice of the world. They deserve a fair trial, but they deserve a trial.
So, has Vladmir Putin committed war crimes in the Ukraine? Anyone watching the news would surely say yes. President Joe Biden said Putin is a war criminal and Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed last Thursday, saying, “Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime.” He added that he found it “difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise.”
So, should the United States wish to pursue Putin for war crimes, jurisdiction would be the first issue. Then there is the practical matter. As it is, only those who lose a war are prosecuted by the winners.