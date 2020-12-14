While we focus on the pandemic and Christmas holidays, our legislators and other power brokers ponder redistricting. That’s so they’ll get or maintain a political advantage in the West Virginia Legislature. And while some county leaders think it’s good for counties, it’s not good for “we, the people.” Here’s why.
Some Republican legislators salivate at being in control of redistricting after 80-some years of Democrats being in charge, not realizing how destructive intermural politics can be. Others suggest that single-delegate districts will shift power to rural areas, not realizing that, if it does, then urban areas will have had an unfair advantage all these years.
The biggest shift, however, needs to be in the mindset of those who are county-centric in their thinking.
In Raleigh County, the county commission president and another commissioner want legislative boundaries drawn so Raleigh County residents will be represented by “lawmakers from Raleigh County.”
That’s because Raleigh County was thought to have “lost” in the 2011 redistricting, as it went from a multiple-member district wholly contained within Raleigh County to several single-member districts, each representing Raleigh County and part of an adjoining county. That allowed delegates living in the adjacent county to represent Raleigh County residents, if elected.
And that’s what happened. Raleigh County was perceived to have “lost” delegates, because the number of delegates living in Raleigh County decreased, even though the number of delegates representing Raleigh County remained the same. This reasoning also overlooks the fact that the cross-county-line delegate might live closer to the in-county constituent and they might have voted for them.
Single-delegate-district advocates, of which I am one, argue that delegates do not represent counties. Rather, they represent a smaller group of West Virginians living nearer each other. At one time, some Kanawha County delegates represented citizens of St. Albans and Montgomery, cities separated by a 45-minute drive.
So, lawmakers don’t represent parties or counties. They represent people, or, more precisely, “we, the people.”
At least they have since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Reynolds v. Sims (1964), commonly known as the “one person, one vote” decision requiring both houses of state legislatures to draw districts with roughly equal populations. Chief Justice Earl Warren said at the time that “legislators represent people, not trees or acres.” So, there went using county lines as legislative boundaries.
It went on to say that legislative districts should be compact, have adjoining contiguous borders, and honor existing communities. Later legislation required districts to comply with the Voting Rights Act for the purpose of representing minority interests.
So, at one time, we did have members of the House of Delegates and state senators “represent” counties. Not today. Delegate districts go across county lines and even Senate district boundaries have been altered to allow, for instance, the 8th Senate District to represent parts of Kanawha and Putnam counties.
However, note this ruling is between districts within a state, not between states. A district in Raleigh County should have roughly the same population as a district in Kanawha County. It has nothing to do with districts in Ohio or Virginia except for congressional districts, which represent roughly the same number of people throughout the country.
So, the notion of county delegates fell apart with the 1964 decision. And it makes sense.
Delegate district lines must cross county borders. And, unless we start drawing in Raleigh County, delegate and senate districts will often not consist wholly of Raleigh County residents. But since they will consist of 18,000 or so neighbors closest to you, be compact with common borders, you will be better and more easily represented.
That’s even more reason to implement an appointed-commission approach to drawing district lines. Fair redistricting is hard work and shouldn’t be left up to politicians choosing their own voters.