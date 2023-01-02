This transcends politics. What? The apparent blatant lies Congressman-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., fabricated about his work history, college degrees, family and more in being elected to Congress, that’s what. Or did he use his pseudo-name, Anthony Zabrovsky? Either way, his justification that “everyone does it” doesn’t get it. House Republicans should take a principled stand to turn this embarrassment into a positive, instead of defending him. But I doubt they will. Here’s more.
Santos, in at least one interview, said his lies were no worse than Joe Biden’s and, further, that “everybody wants to nitpick” at him but that, if he explained himself, it would go “way over the American people’s head.”
The dilemma for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is, of course, that he is in a pitched battle for speaker in the incoming Congress and needs every vote he can muster, including Santos’. The incoming congressman has pledged his support for McCarthy.
But Santos has severe problems.
According to CNN, federal prosecutors are investigating his financial disclosures and the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office is looking into other fabrications.
While it doesn’t look good for the charismatic and photogenic Santos, he wouldn’t be the first high-profile American to get into trouble for degree claiming.
In 2012, Scott Thompson was forced to resign as CEO of Yahoo! when it was revealed that he hadn’t earned a degree in computer science. David Tovar, a former vice president of communications at Walmart, was ousted in 2014, after being with the company for nearly a decade, for falsification of a degree.
In academics, Mario Enzler, business school dean at the University of St. Thomas, in Texas, resigned in 2022 after revelations that he had misrepresented his degree. And Marilee Jones, a former dean of admissions at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was forced to resign in 2007, after nearly three decades, when her falsified degree was revealed.
Even President Joe Biden previously came under fire for exaggerating his academic record. He said at one point that he graduated in the top half of his Syracuse University law class and that he graduated with three undergraduate degrees instead of two. He apologized for the claims in 1987, according to The Washington Post.
Harini Natarajan, certified emotional intelligence practitioner and head of content operations for the website Stylecraze, writes, “When people lie, there is always a level of self-protection that is involved.”
However, Natarajan recognizes that there is a difference between falsely bragging about playing the piano and claiming to be a messenger of God because “the person claiming to be godly will cause unnecessary distress to more people ... .”
Therefore, she says, the statement that all liars are the same is not true. For some, compulsive lying could be a symptom of narcissistic personality disorder or low self-esteem. They usually make up grand stories where they are the central hero.
What kind of lying has Santos done? He claimed he graduated from Baruch College. He admitted he hadn’t. He said he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He had not. He claimed he and his family owned 13 properties. He admitted this was false and that he is currently living with his sister. Santos told the New York Post that he was “Jew-ish,” but was raised a Catholic. There are more occurrences.
What should House Republicans do? Expel Santos from Congress. Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution says: “Each House [of Congress] may determine the Rules of its proceedings ... and with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member.”
If Republicans vote for it, I’m sure the Democrats will. That will create an opportunity for voters to select a new member.
Why should Republicans do it? If they defend Santos, they will look deceitful. He’s sick, and it goes beyond politics. Stand on principle, expel him from Congress, and then Republicans can take credit for doing a good thing. The result will be the same either way.
