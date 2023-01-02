Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This transcends politics. What? The apparent blatant lies Congressman-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., fabricated about his work history, college degrees, family and more in being elected to Congress, that’s what. Or did he use his pseudo-name, Anthony Zabrovsky? Either way, his justification that “everyone does it” doesn’t get it. House Republicans should take a principled stand to turn this embarrassment into a positive, instead of defending him. But I doubt they will. Here’s more.

Santos, in at least one interview, said his lies were no worse than Joe Biden’s and, further, that “everybody wants to nitpick” at him but that, if he explained himself, it would go “way over the American people’s head.”

