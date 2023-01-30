Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Here’s an idea. Do away with federal taxes and replace them with a 30% consumption tax on everything we buy. We could eliminate the personal income tax, FICA payroll taxes (Social Security and Medicare) and more. Then let’s send everyone a monthly check to offset the taxes on essentials. 

It's an idea, just not a good one. The problem, besides the fact it will never pass, is that it paints all Republicans as wacky doodles. Many aren’t, but it will seem so. Here’s more.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

