Here’s an idea. Do away with federal taxes and replace them with a 30% consumption tax on everything we buy. We could eliminate the personal income tax, FICA payroll taxes (Social Security and Medicare) and more. Then let’s send everyone a monthly check to offset the taxes on essentials.
It's an idea, just not a good one. The problem, besides the fact it will never pass, is that it paints all Republicans as wacky doodles. Many aren’t, but it will seem so. Here’s more.
Yes, this proposal, known as the Fair Tax Act, was introduced this month by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., with 30 co-sponsors. The legislation also eliminates funding for the IRS after fiscal 2027.
Technically, Carter insists the tax would be a 23% consumption tax, not 30%. That’s because a $10 item with a $3 fair tax makes the total $13. So, while the add on is 30%, Carter figures the tax of $3 is 23% of the total price of $13. So, he describes it as a 23% tax.
Usually, this bill and others like it would be stuck in a committee without a chance of a floor vote because of Republican as well as Democrat opposition.
However, it appears that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., promised a House floor vote on this proposal to members of the Freedom Caucus (Carter is a member) in exchange for their support of him being elected speaker. Carter, however, says McCarthy never promised him that.
In an op-ed for the Atlantic last week, anti-tax conservative Grover Norquist criticized the reintroduction of this act (first introduced in 1999) as “a free gift to Democrats” and warned the GOP against allowing a small minority of House Republicans to force a vote on it.
Carter, in turn, says, the Fair Tax Act means workers would keep the entirety of their paychecks without having to pay anything to the government. Critics of the proposal say it’s impractical and unfairly benefits the rich. How? Because they have more income, they consume a smaller percentage of it while saving or investing the rest. As a result, the rich pay less in taxes as a percentage of their income.
Proponents say it would provide a much-needed simplification of the U.S. tax code, which comprises tens of thousands of pages.
The newspaper The Hill, reported several major issues regarding this legislation. It said that a 2006 study by the House Small Business Committee on a similar proposal found the tax burden for people making more than $200,000 and less than $15,000 a year would go down, while the burden for people earning something in between would go up.
Moreover, the report concluded, the largest drop in overall tax liability would happen for the top 20%, falling from 84.2% to 65.1%. Those in the middle would see their share rise from 3.8% to 10.5%.
Supporters of the bill applaud the fact that the IRS would be nearly eliminated. Under this proposal, state governments would collect the tax and remit it to the Treasury.
I see two problems. First, it shifts tax collection costs, it doesn’t eliminate them. John Buhl, an analyst with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center in Washington, estimated that states would spend at least $10 billion per year collecting the tax while operating costs for the IRS are about $1.3 billion per year over the last decade.
And second, a high consumption tax will encourage a higher degree of tax evasion through bartering of goods and services among providers as well as increasing under-the-table transactions.
The Fair Tax Act has little chance of being signed into law, but a debate and vote will tell voters that Republicans are okay with the radical 30% consumption tax. That will just paint Republicans into the same corner with the extremists.
This is only the first of the whacky doodle proposals stemming from Speaker McCarthy’s election squeaker. Unfortunately, it won’t be the last.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.