Since the U.S. Senate rightly refused to change cloture rules requiring 60 votes to stop talking and start voting (aka stopping a filibuster), we can now turn to something that has a chance of passing.
Let’s revise the Electoral Count Act that Donald Trump allies used to support their case against certifying the 2020 election. Don’t go to sleep on me now, for this is important and has bipartisan support. Here are the details.
The U.S. Constitution was adopted in 1788, replacing the failing Articles of Confederation. One big change was to go from a one-house Congress, in which each state had one vote, to two chambers. The Senate consisted of two representatives from each state, and membership in the House of Representatives was proportional, based on population of each state.
Then, to elect the president or chief executive, we wrote the Electoral College process into the Constitution. That’s where each state was given one vote for each member of the Senate and House.
Each state then selects electors (today, based on popular vote within the state), to cast these electoral votes for president and vice president. So, the outline of the voting plan was spelled out in our Constitution. Details, however, were left to our imagination. That was until 1876.
After Ulysses S. Grant declined to seek a third term, despite being expected to do so and a brouhaha of a Republican convention, delegates chose Rutherford B. Hayes, governor of Ohio, to face off against Democrat Gov. Samuel J. Tilden of New York.
Tilden won the popular vote and received 184 electoral votes to Hayes’ 165 on the first count, with 20 votes unresolved. Those unresolved votes came from Florida, South Carolina and Louisiana, where each party claimed its candidate won. That kicked the election into Congress, whose members were unable to resolve the deadlock for weeks.
Finally, the notorious and still controversial Compromise of 1877 awarded all 20 electoral votes to Hayes and, in return, Republicans agreed to withdraw federal troops from the South, ending Reconstruction.
That brought about the Electoral Count Vote Act of 1878, setting out procedures and deadlines for states to follow in resolving disputes, certifying results and sending the results to Congress.
The thought was that, if states followed these “safe harbor” standards and the governor properly submitted one set of electoral votes, then Congress would have to resolve a only narrow class of disputes and avoid the horse trading that brought about the Compromise of 1877.
However, many still see flaws, as witnessed in the 2020 election. Members of Congress can easily object to the counting of electoral votes in states, which slows down the process. This tactic has been used by both parties, including a small number of Democrats after the election of Donald Trump and large number of House Republicans after the election of President Joe Biden.
It also doesn’t define the vice president’s role in unambiguous terms, something that came up after the 2020 election when Trump suggested that then-Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the results — something federal law does not allow. Pence even agreed that he couldn’t.
The National Task Force on Election Crises, a nonpartisan group of experts in election law formed in response to the 2020 election, recommends these changes:
- Clearer timelines for states to choose electors and to better define circumstances in which elections may be decided after Election Day.
- Bolster protections granted to states to adjudicate election disputes.
- Make the mechanism for dispute resolution less convoluted, as the current law allows for extensive procedures but no clear path for final resolution.
- Make clear that partisan and political preference is not a legitimate reason to object to counting electoral votes, require more than one member from each chamber to raise an objection and narrowly define the grounds upon which members may object.
- Better clarify the vice president’s role, which is “limited and ministerial.”
While this is only one law that affects voting, these changes are doable and have bipartisan support. So, why not start here?