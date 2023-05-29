Wonder why the Second Amendment’s wording is ambiguous?
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Does it mean there is a clear constitutional right for individuals to possess firearms (individual right theory) or does the prefatory (introduction) language intend only to restrict Congress from legislating away a state’s right to self-defense (collective rights theory)? Can reasonableness prevail? Here’s more on our Constitution’s most perplexing amendment.
At the time our Constitution was written (1787), there were two opposing groups. The Federalists, our first political party, favored national over state government, and the Anti-Federalist movement, opposed a strong federal government and ratification of the Constitution.
In those days, citizen militias existed to provide for the common defense. At the same time, standing armies of professional soldiers, like the one employed by the English crown to control the colonies, were disfavored. And that materially colored the debate surrounding ratification.
After a short period under the Articles of Confederation, the Federalists largely wrote our new Constitution through bitter debates with the Anti-Federalists. Then, to attract support from the Anti-Federalists, they agreed to a Bill of Rights to soothe their fears.
Concepts in this Bill of Rights, the adopted first 10 amendments out of 12 proposed, were built upon earlier documents, especially the Virginia Declaration of Rights (1776), Northwest Ordinance (1787), the English Bill of Rights (1689) and the Magna Carta (1215).
Among these adopted amendments was the second one, regarding the right to bear arms. This originated partially through the English Bill of Rights of 1689, allowing protesters to have arms for their “defense suitable to their condition, and as allowed by law.” In those days, the English crown used loyal militias to control dissidents.
As a result, the Second Amendment was submitted to the states for ratification. Even then, controversy persisted. Different versions, all worded the same except each with capitalization or punctuation differences, were adopted.
So what? The meaning of the amendment has continually been debated, particularly regarding the importance of the prefatory clause, “A well regulated Militia ...”
In 1939, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in United States v. Miller on the collective rights theory and determined that Congress could regulate sawed-off shotguns moving in interstate commerce, since the evidence did not suggest that the shotgun had “some reasonable relationship to the preservation or efficiency of a well regulated militia ... .” The court then explained our Framers included the Second Amendment to ensure the effectiveness of the (state’s) military.
That stood until 2008, when the Supreme Court decided 5-4 in the District of Columbia v. Heller that a local law prohibiting the possession of handguns was unconstitutional. It also carved out a Miller exception, saying law-abiding citizens could not use sawed-off shotguns for any law-abiding purpose. Therefore, the restriction was still valid.
Further, the court suggested that the Constitution would allow regulations prohibiting criminals and the mentally ill from firearm possession.
In 2010, the court further strengthened the Second Amendment in McDonald v. City of Chicago. Here, again in a 5-4 decision, the court held that the Second Amendment applies to the states.
Some questions remain unanswered, however, such as whether regulations less stringent than the D.C. statute violate the Second Amendment.
Circuit court opinions following Heller suggest that courts are willing to uphold regulations prohibiting weapons on government property (U.S. v. Dorosan); use of handgun as a juvenile delinquent (U.S. v Rene E); or requiring a permit to carry concealed weapons (Kachalsky v County of Westchester).
As a result, even though the Second Amendment is part of our Constitution, it is not sacrosanct. Laws such as background checks, red flag laws, the ability to prohibit firearm possession by felons and the mentally ill, or preventing the carrying of weapons in sensitive places, such as schools and government buildings, may still be imposed.
There is hope that reasonableness will prevail.
