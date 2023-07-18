Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has put a hold on all military promotions requiring confirmation by the U.S. Senate (Majors or equivalent and above — about 50,000 military and civilians per year). He did this because he opposes the Pentagon’s policy that pays expenses for troops traveling to seek abortions, and he further asserts that the hold has no effect on military readiness.

No effect on readiness? Of course, it is having a negative effect. Here’s how.

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Tags

Recommended for you