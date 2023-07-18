Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has put a hold on all military promotions requiring confirmation by the U.S. Senate (Majors or equivalent and above — about 50,000 military and civilians per year). He did this because he opposes the Pentagon’s policy that pays expenses for troops traveling to seek abortions, and he further asserts that the hold has no effect on military readiness.
No effect on readiness? Of course, it is having a negative effect. Here’s how.
Most of the debate focuses on higher military ranks, as the senator’s hold could delay the promotions of about 650 flag officers (generals and admirals) this year. While a hold cannot prevent the Senate from confirming nominees, it does mean the chamber must take individual roll-call votes on each, rather than approving them by unanimous consent, as is typically done. If enacted, it would reduce Senate business to a crawl.
A “hold” is an informal practice in which a senator informs leadership that they don’t want a particular measure or nomination to reach the floor for consideration. The hold is only applicable to business with a unanimous-consent requirement like selecting a date to debate or approving a nomination. But since most of the Senate’s work is passed by “unanimous consent,” one senator can notify leadership that they intend to vote against, and it would obviously fail and thus must follow the lengthier approach of a roll call vote.
The senator who initiates the hold also can end it at any point on their own or through conversation and negotiation with their party leader.
So what? Tuberville argues that “acting” military officers are placed in vacant positions and the job gets done regardless of the hold. But “acting” officers usually avoid presuming confirmation by holding off making major decisions or changes in policy.
I agree that Tuberville has a point. The real damage to military readiness isn’t that of holding up promotions of flag officers (generals and admirals). It’s within the ranks.
As a practical matter, consider the Department of Defense as any other large employer with employees throughout the United States.
As of 2021, women made up 17.3% of the active-duty force, totaling 231,741 members. It’s not your father’s military anymore.
Each member of the military, male or female, has been trained for a job or specialty skill (Air Force Specialty Code or Military Occupational Specialty code). Originally, I was one of the “cool” troops, an Air Force 54530, air-conditioning and refrigeration specialist, now apparently a 3E1XI.
Now, if you were a female assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the state of Washington (which allows abortion up to the point of fetal viability) and the Department of Defense needs your specialty at Maxwell-Gunter, outside of Montgomery, Alabama (where abortion is illegal with no exception for rape or incest), would you hesitate to go?
Many wouldn’t, I’m sure. However, if only one woman so situated refuses the transfer, then that degrades military readiness and limits the Department of Defense’s ability to assign troops to its point of need. And that has a ripple effect on the female’s spouse or significant other who might also be a military member.
And that, my friends, is the real issue.
The current Department of Defense policy of providing leave and transportation to the point of preferred health care allows the agency to assign troops at will, without encountering their refusal to serve in specific locations because of state laws. If Tuberville’s wishes prevail, then the affected troops could lose access to health care based on where they are stationed and, thus, deplete staffing. And it will make a military career a less-appealing prospect.
And that’s the real issue facing Defense in a day and age when almost 1 out of 5 military personnel is female.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom
@crouser.com and follow
@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.