It’s worse than we thought. According to the 2023 report of trustees of Social Security and Medicare, the Old Age and Survivor’s Insurance fund will be depleted in 10 years, one year earlier than anticipated in only last year’s report. Then, the remaining money it will have to distribute will be that collected from current workers, which is estimated to be only 76% of current benefits, or a 24% decrease. That’s down from their best guess of 80% in last year’s report.

One bipartisan duo working on changes to the system are Sens. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, and Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with Democrats. Theirs is not the only proposal, but it is the most prominent. Here are some of its details.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

