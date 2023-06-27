It’s worse than we thought. According to the 2023 report of trustees of Social Security and Medicare, the Old Age and Survivor’s Insurance fund will be depleted in 10 years, one year earlier than anticipated in only last year’s report. Then, the remaining money it will have to distribute will be that collected from current workers, which is estimated to be only 76% of current benefits, or a 24% decrease. That’s down from their best guess of 80% in last year’s report.
One bipartisan duo working on changes to the system are Sens. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, and Angus King, an independent from Maine who caucuses with Democrats. Theirs is not the only proposal, but it is the most prominent. Here are some of its details.
As I reported in February, the first Social Security taxes were collected in January 1937, but regular monthly payments didn’t start until January 1940. That allowed three years of taxes to build up in what was called the “trust funds.”
From 1937 through 2021, more was paid into the fund than was paid out, but because of demographics that reversed in 2021, more is now going out than coming in.
Don’t get me wrong. Social Security will not run out of money in 2033, just the supplemental trust fund. Theoretically at least, that will mean a reduction in payouts of about 24%, unless a solution is found.
Cassidy levels bipartisan criticism on President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump — currently the GOP front-runner for 2024 — on the subject by saying both are campaigning to protect Social Security but not offering much of anything on how they plan to do it.
Cassidy said, “If I sound aggravated as heck, we’ve got a program that’s going insolvent in eight to nine years,” noting that the resulting cut could see poverty among the elderly nearly double. “And we have the leading presidential candidates acting like there’s not a problem.”
The Cassidy-King proposal centers on the government borrowing $1.5 trillion and creating an investment fund outside of Social Security that could grow faster with equities than Social Security’s current trust, which is limited to investing only in government securities or cash.
“Treasury yields anywhere from 1% to 3% at a time when inflation has been up to 7%,” Cassidy noted. “While not solving all [of] Social Security’s deficit, it could address 75% of the 75-year shortfall,” according to the Louisiana senator. Cassidy said the plan is still a work in progress, and that he is open for participation from other leaders on both sides of the aisle.
“We think it’s a really good start on a solution,” Cassidy said. “Now we need leading presidential candidates to step to the plate, be honest with the American people and help us find the additional 25%.”
Under the plan, the government would have to borrow to pay for some scheduled benefits to keep recipients whole, “But [we would be] borrowing against the money which is in the [investment] fund, so it decreases the risk of our debt and deficit,” Cassidy explained.
The idea is that the fund would be managed independently of Congress, with the explicit intention of preventing future political interference. Cassidy concedes that his plan does not address the tougher questions about raising taxes or the retirement age, but he said, at a minimum, it will not raise taxes on seniors or affect anyone close to retirement. “[For that], you need political consensus,” he admitted.
Critics have noted that investments have not always provided the positive returns that Cassidy cites. Cassidy’s message to them? “I just tell people, ‘You may not like our plan. Come up with a better option.’”
Obviously, not everyone agrees. I’m not even sure if I agree right now. However, it is comforting to know that at least someone is trying to solve the Social Security problem, instead of ignoring it.
