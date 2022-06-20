Beyond the obvious issue of increased prices, the problem with inflation is that it has many causes, so blaming one person is too simplistic. Take our current inflation, for example. Here’s more.
Inflation is a general increase in prices reducing our purchasing power, so it’s like a tax that has, for the past 30 years, hovered under 4% to the 3-4% desired rate.
According to monetary theory, the faster the money supply grows, the faster inflation grows, assuming supply remains constant. Double the money, and you double prices.
On Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization was notified of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China, with no known cause. In January 2020, Chinese authorities identified it as a new coronavirus and the WHO declared it a public health emergency of international concern.
In February 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first U.S. death in what was to become the fifth documented pandemic since the 1918 flu.
Combating the disease with social distancing resulted in a dramatic economic downturn. Millions began working from home, events were cancelled, classes moved online, travel dropped precipitously and businesses closed.
It was predicted that, without government intervention, most worldwide airlines would go bankrupt. The National Restaurant Association estimated that its “industry’s sales will decline by $225 billion during the next three months, ... prompt[ing] the loss of between five and seven million jobs.” Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin told Republican senators that unemployment could reach 20% if no government action was taken.
Almost 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment, nearly five times more than the 1982 record of 695,000. Goldman Sachs predicted that gross domestic product would “decline by 24% in the second quarter of 2020.”
In March 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Donald Trump later that same day. The vote in the House was 419-6. Even Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., voted for it. It passed the Senate 96-0.
That provided a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus. It included: $300 billion in one-time individual payments (most received $1,200); $260 billion in increased unemployment benefits; creation of the Paycheck Protection Program (providing forgivable small-business loans with funding of $350 billion, later increased to $669 billion); $500 billion in loans for larger corporations; and $339.8 billion to state and local governments. This amounted to 10% of U.S. gross domestic product and was the largest stimulus package in U.S. history.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated t hat it would add $1.7 trillion to the deficit, with nearly all the impact in 2020 and 2021.
An additional $900 billion in relief was attached to the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed by Congress and signed by Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
Then, under President Joe Biden, the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus passed largely by party-line vote was signed into law in March 2021. It paid out another $1,400 per adult, extended unemployment with a reduced bonus, increased the Child Tax Credit to $3,000 per child (under 18), or $3,600 (under 6), and made the credit fully refundable (check paid to parents from July 2021 through the end of that year).
Inflation increased to 4.2% in April 2021 and has remained at that level or higher since, reaching 8.6% in May of this year, the highest rate in 40 years.
Coincidentally, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which not only decreased Russian oil availability but raised the cost of food, as Ukraine’s exports were cut off.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was widely dismissed by colleagues when he raised inflation concerns about the Build Back Better plan and led the charge to defeat it. History shows that he was right. Yes, there’s inflation and we’re facing a recession. Was it the CARES Act at fault or the American Rescue Plan?
Republicans can’t claim it’s Biden’s fault any more than Democrats can claim it’s not. It’s more complex than that.