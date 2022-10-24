My credit card shuts down when the balance gets too high. Congress, however, sets its own limit. Well, get ready for the debt ceiling debate again as we’re fixing to hit the current limit of $31.4 trillion in 2023. In the meantime, how’d we get here? Should we raise it? Here’s more.
A conservative view is that we should be debt free. That’s okay, but we must realize there’s never been a time when our government wasn’t in debt.
Huh?
That’s right, the U.S. has always been in debt.
Alexander Hamilton reckoned in 1790 we were at a 30% debt-to-GDP ratio ($75 million owed – $12 million to foreigners, $42 million to domestic creditors) plus we assumed about $25 million of state debt.
Under Hamilton, the economy grew, shrinking debt as a percentage of GDP. Thomas Jefferson later focused on paying down debt and drove U.S. debt-to-GDP below 10%.
That was reversed, however, when we borrowed heavily to finance the war of 1812. By the time that was nearly paid off, we borrowed again to pay for the Civil War. Total debt surged from $65 million (1860) to $2.76 billion (1866).
However, from a percentage of Gross Domestic Product, the U.S. was virtually debt-free (payments were 2.7% of GDP) before World War I started. That war left us with a new high of debt-to-GDP of 33% or $25 billion ($334 billion today). By 1930, that was down by a third after a concerted effort. We all agreed to cutting taxes with the goal of paying down debt.
During World War I, the Treasury was given more flexibility to borrow so a debt ceiling was implemented. Previously, Congress approved each debt sale (i.e., Panama Canal, Spanish-American War).
The Great Depression saw the role of government change drastically under Franklin D. Roosevelt. The debt jumped 150% to $40 billion (about $673 billion now) from 1930 to 1939. At the same time the GDP collapsed resulting in a new high debt-to-GDP of 44%.
Then there was Pearl Harbor and World War II. By that war’s end, our debt was $242 billion in 1946 ($2.87 trillion today) or some 109% of GDP.
Unlike after World War I, there was not a concerted effort to pay down the debt, rather the economy grew again. In 1974, debt-to-GDP hit a low of 24% or $344 billion ($1.61 trillion today).
In the 1980s, Ronald Reagan promulgated large and permanent tax cuts, spending on defense and social programs increased and high interest rates threw us into a recession and debt-to-GDP hit 49% in the early 1990s. Tax increases in the 1990s reverted the debt load back into line.
Debt hit its recent low of less than 33% in 2001. A recession combined with tax cuts in 2001 and 2003 decreased revenue (George W. Bush), yet military spending surged, and an expensive senior citizen prescription-drug benefit was enacted.
Additional borrowing was needed to finance efforts to stabilize the banking system in 2008 (Great Recession). Debt-to-GDP went up from 34.7% in 2000 to 40.5% in 2008.
The recession blew debt-to-GDP ratios skyward (84% of GDP, 2009). Business activity declined and government revenues shrank.
Then, the 2017 tax cuts under Trump jumped the debt-to-GDP to 105%; Trump’s trade wars increased it to 107% (2019); COVID-19 and 2020 recession jumped the total to 129%, dropping slightly to 124% (2021); COVID-19 and American Rescue Plan; and finally to 123% in 2022 counting the Inflation Reduction Act and student loan forgiveness.
As of last Thursday, total public debt outstanding was $31,226,777,244,320.88.
Our Gross Domestic Product Second Quarter 2022, (Advanced Estimate) was $24.85 trillion which, is about 125.5% of debt-to-GDP.
That’s how we got here. Now, should the debt ceiling be raised? Probably. We certainly need flexibility for emergency expenditures. But we really should pay attention to what we spend so we don’t flitter it away. Unnecessary tax cuts seem to be the main problem to me.