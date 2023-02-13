President Biden looked like the hero during the State of the Union address last Tuesday, as he successfully baited Republicans into doing what should not be done; appearing to agree no changes should be made to Social Security and Medicare. The fact is the programs must change to survive. Here’s more.
In the speech, President Biden charged that "Some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset [terminate unless renewed by legislative action]." Republicans objected and later joined in support suggesting everything was honky-dory. It’s not.
Biden’s attack on sunsetting was apparently aimed at Sen. Rick Scott’s 12-point "Rescue America Plan." Point six of the Florida Republican's plan says, “All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., and a group of sixteen House Republicans seemingly agree.
But that’s not all Republicans. As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., said, any idea on sunsetting belongs to Scott — not the GOP.
Here’s where we are.
Prior to 1932, only 15% of companies had pensions, so half of all senior citizens lived in poverty then died. Other choices were panhandling or moving into a poor house.
Although Social Security was enacted in 1935, the first taxes weren’t collected until January, 1937, the same month the government gave a one-time, lump-sum payment to each eligible beneficiary. However, regular ongoing monthly payments didn’t start until January, 1940.
The three years of taxes first built up in what is known as the “trust funds” although they aren’t trust funds as such. They’re more like the balance remaining in the checkbook after the month’s bills have been paid.
From 1937 through 2009, more than $13.8 trillion was paid into the Trust Funds and more than $11.3 trillion was paid out. The difference kept narrowing until 2021, when the amounts paid out exceeded the amount paid in.
According to the 2022 Social Security and Medicare Trustees Report, both programs are facing long-term financial shortfalls under currently scheduled benefits and financing. The cost of Social Security will grow faster than the economy (Gross Domestic Product) through the mid-2030s due to our aging population. And Medicare costs will grow faster than GDP through the late 2070s due to increases in the amount and intensity of services provided.
Based on the trustees’ 2022 estimates and adding the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (aka Social Security) Trust Fund and Disability Income funds (they are separate by law) they would be able to pay out through 2035, one year later than reported last year. At that time, the combined funds’ reserves will become depleted and continuing tax income will be sufficient to pay only 80% of scheduled benefits.
The Hospital Insurance Trust Fund (Medicare Part A) that pays for inpatient hospital care will be able to pay scheduled benefits until 2028, two years later than reported last year. When depleted, taxes will be able to cover 90% of total scheduled benefits.
What to do?
Lawmakers have options to eliminate the long-term financing shortfalls but that would require them to work together. Also acting sooner rather than later will allow a broader range of solutions and provide time to phase in changes so the public has adequate time to prepare.
What are the reasonable choices? Sunsetting as Scott proposes is a non-starter. However, we could raise the cap on payroll tax collection to buy time before choosing to raise payroll taxes, reduce benefits, or increase the eligibility age. Either that or do nothing and face a 20% slash in benefits within 12 years.
Why doesn’t Congress do it?
Our politicians don’t think voters are mature enough to understand the problem, so they avoid it. However, the performance politics of gotcha presentations does nothing but make solutions more difficult. Anyone thinking they are saving Social Security and Medicare by not addressing the problem is showing political cowardice.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.