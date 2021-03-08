Just because concepts are old, doesn’t make them wrong. Yet, today, some desire to publicly fund anything that might benefit anyone, in the belief that old rules regarding debt no longer apply. They do.
In 1789, President George Washington assigned Alexander Hamilton, our first secretary of the Treasury, the task of solving our debt crisis. We owed $53 million to France for financing the Revolutionary War, and they needed their money back to fight the French Revolution.
Additionally, miscellaneous creditors wanted the $25 million owed to them by various states.
But our federal government had yearly income of only $4.4 million, barely covering our costs.
Some wanted Hamilton to walk away from the debt, as was customary of Third World countries then. He knew that, if we did, no lender would trust us again and we’d be an agricultural servant of Europe forever.
On the flip side, if he paid the debt entirely, taxes would have to go up so much that people would revolt. That’s what sparked Shays’ Rebellion against Massachusetts two years before.
Hamilton’s solution was to finance. Borrow money to pay current creditors and pay them back with future tax revenue, mainly western land sales and luxury taxes on booze.
Central to this was our solemn promise to pay.
Once Congress agreed, the effects were immediate. Our outstanding bonds tripled in value, increasing their demand and allowing us to issue new bonds raising additional cash.
Then, Hamilton proposed creating a national bank. James Madison and Thomas Jefferson argued against this “constitutional overreach.” Washington finally came down on Hamilton’s side so, a national bank and a national currency were established.
Fundamental now as then, the larger our debt, the more interest we pay and less we have for other expenses, such as defense, infrastructure and Social Security. However, over time, economies grow and debt as a percent of an economy, like a house mortgage as a percent of salary, becomes less, allowing us wiggle room to afford a bigger mortgage or charge something else.
If income (gross domestic product) grows faster than debt, it works out. If debt grows faster than income, interest consumes a greater portion of income, our credit rating drops further, our interest rate increases and we spiral forever downward.
Therefore, it’s always been a goal to minimize debt to minimized interest.
But some claim that’s old thinking.
New thinking is articulated by Stephanie Kelton in “The Deficit Myth: Modern Monetary Theory and the Birth of the People’s Economy” and other writings.
Kelton, a college professor, and adviser to the 2016 Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, argues that government creates new money through fiscal policy. Specifically, because our sovereign government borrows in our currency, we can print more dollars to cover our obligations.
The only major threat, proponents concede, is inflation when the economy reaches full employment. Prior to then, the government can take advantage of the difference between the cost of printing money and its face value.
However, this “seigniorage” carries an inflation tax, because expanding the supply of currency increases prices.
Additionally, Modern Monetary Theory assumes our government’s debt burden, measured as a percentage of the GDP, remains stable if debt and GDP grow at the same rate. Please note the big “if.”
In 1972, debt to GDP was 32%. In 2019, it was 106%. Depending on the cost of the most recent stimulus package, it could grow to 136% this year.
Further, Modern Monetary Theory holds that a sovereign currency-issuing government faces no constraints, which isn’t true. Debt to foreign nations and their trust in our ability to repay is the constraint.
As of March 2020, foreigners owned 30% of our national debt.
With too much debt, creditors lose confidence in our ability to repay. They begin discounting our bonds, values go down and dastardly things happen.
Modern Monetary Theory is an idea. It’s just not a good idea. Deficits and debt still matter, regardless of the worthiness of what is purchased.