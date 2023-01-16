Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

We ought to get off our partisan high horses with regards to the battle of classified documents, because this information is harder to keep track of than we think. Not only that, but what we think we know is merely speculation. So, let’s await the facts. In the meantime, here are things we do know.

On Nov. 2, 2022, classified materials were found at President Joe Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank in Washington, where he maintained an office from 2017 until 2020. 

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Recommended for you