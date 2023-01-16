We ought to get off our partisan high horses with regards to the battle of classified documents, because this information is harder to keep track of than we think. Not only that, but what we think we know is merely speculation. So, let’s await the facts. In the meantime, here are things we do know.
On Nov. 2, 2022, classified materials were found at President Joe Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank in Washington, where he maintained an office from 2017 until 2020.
Then, last week, a second batch was found in Biden’s home garage, along with his 1967 Corvette. Another document was found in his library. All have been turned over to Justice Department officials.
As for former president Donald Trump, in January 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved 15 boxes of documents from his Mar-a-Lago home. Later, FBI agents confiscated about 33 more boxes from that location.
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special prosecutors to investigate both situations.
But you know that.
Here are some things you might not know.
Our government does not track the existence of every classified document.
Nope. Some computer systems have controls logging who retrieves reports or when a file is printed, but there is no central system that records each document.
Why?
To do so would be cumbersome and infeasible.
In August, I told you that the president can classify, or have agency heads classify sensitive information. They, in turn, delegate that power to about 4,132 “Original Classifiers.” Of these, another 1,000 or so are authorized to add a document to the “top secret” category.
However, for every document created that refers to a classified document (derivative), it’s classified at the highest classification of the original document. That multiplies classifications. More than 20 years ago, 260,678 documents were originally classified, yet 32,760,209 were secondarily classified because they referred to an original classified document.
And that is precisely why no government system records every new document. There’s too many of them.
In 1995, it was estimated by the National Research Council, that nuclear classified documents alone numbered about 280 million pages. And that would take its then-current team of reviewers about 9,000 years to review, if nothing were added.
Not only that, but the U.S. government produces more classified information than unclassified, according to Peter Galison, a science historian at Harvard. In 2004, he uncovered estimates that a trillion pages were classified, roughly equivalent to 200 Libraries of Congress, although no one is sure.
How about declassification?
Executive Order 13526, issued in 2009, established a declassification default period of 10 years. After 25 years, a declassification review is automatic, with nine exceptions. At 50 years, there are two exceptions, and classifications beyond 75 years require special permission. Agencies also must respond to Freedom of Information Act requests during the time documents are classified.
Here's something else you might not know. The classification system isn’t directly enforced by criminal law, for the most part. Enforcement comes from the president’s constitutional authority as commander in chief and head of the executive branch.
That means the system is mainly about bureaucratic rules. The punishment for disobedience is administrative -- admonishment, loss of security clearances and/or even termination. Congress has even imposed separate criminal penalties to protect national security secrets, but not the documents per se.
In fact, the main law for enforcing leaking and spying cases, the Espionage Act of 1917, was enacted before the current classification system existed, so it makes no reference to it.
A rare exception is found in federal law, which makes the unauthorized retention or removal of classified material a crime, so prosecutors will have to show that the information remained technically classified in the presidential cases.
So, while we await facts to better judge our presidents, maybe we ought to consider how much we are willing to put into our national security system to protect these documents in the first place.
