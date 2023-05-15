The Biden administration last week allowed the Trump administration’s Title 42 pandemic-era immigration rule to expire, thus reverting to the original Title 8 rule exclusively.
Although Title 8 never went away while Title 42 was effective, Title 8 carries stricter reentry penalties for refugees, while Title 42 allows for faster deflection of asylum seekers.
Then, the Biden administration said that, even under Title 8, it would “pardon” certain strictly vetted refugees into the United States in the case of overcrowding while they await a court date. Others claimed there would be no way to track them, once pardoned. A federal judge last Thursday agreed with the objectors and blocked the release of migrants without court dates. Confused? Well, read on.
Why do people migrate? According to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, it’s not just for chucks. The United Nations estimates that there are 272 million international migrants (3.5% of world’s population) who have a significant reason to leave, either push reasons (armed conflict, disaster, political corruption, no health care, poor education and/or no jobs) or pull reasons (better jobs, greater security, better health care and/or better education).
The United States houses more immigrants than any other country in the world. In 2020, more than 40 million living in the United States were born in another country, accounting for about one-fifth of the world’s migrants and 13% of our population (first-generation, 2020). The origin of our immigrants also is diverse, with about every country in the world represented.
As for nondocumented migrants, since March 2020, Title 42 has been used to rapidly expel over 1 million (1.7 million in other reports). According to the Trump administration, the policy was intended as a COVID-19 mitigation strategy solely applied to migrants and asylum-seekers at the border.
During the presidential campaign, Biden pledged to allow the Title 42 pandemic-era immigration rule to expire, and he did so last week.
Its existing replacement, Title 8, however, seems more restrictive.
Title 42 is based on a 1944 federal law meant to prevent the spread of communicable diseases by quickly denying entry to migrants. Its implementation by the Trump administration was controversial, with many considering it harmful to our asylum system, especially at our Southern border.
In practice, Title 42 authority has been used to quickly expel migrants to their countries of origin, regardless of their COVID-19 status or the state of the pandemic.
However, there was no penalty in Title 42 that stopped expelled migrants from trying reentry, which they frequently did. That accounted for much of the recent increase in illegal crossings, as one migrant may have been counted many times.
Authorities will now rely on Title 8 entirely. During the pandemic, Title 42 and Title 8 were used, with the majority of cases falling under Title 42. One major difference is that Title 8 expulsions carry stricter penalties, including five- and 10-year bans on reentry for those deported.
The Biden administration last Friday also implemented a rule barring migrants asylum if they don’t request refugee status in another country before entering the U.S. Or they may secure an appointment to enter the United States through a government app. In its first four months, over 83,000 have scheduled appointments.
The number of migrants stranded in Mexico also could increase under the Biden policies. Mexico has agreed to continue accepting tens of thousands of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan deportees from the United States.
In its effort to dissuade migrants from traveling through Mexico, the Biden administration has partnered with the Colombian and Panamanian governments to create regional processing centers to screen migrants who could be eligible to enter the United States legally.
The White House also is allowing up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to fly to the United States each month, if they have American financial supporters.
The government’s mantra to refugees is, “Don’t believe the lies of smugglers saying our border is now open.” It’s not. Just a big change in procedures.
So, if the smugglers shouldn’t believe it, neither should we.