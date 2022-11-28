I don’t like shots. Never did and probably never will. Anyway, I was surprised when a friend said he hadn’t received any COVID vaccination because the vaccine was developed too quickly using a new procedure he didn’t trust. Well, hang tight, because we aren’t done with COVID yet. Here’s what I found about the process especially for the vaccine hesitant, like my friend.
There are three main ways to design a vaccine. One is to use a whole virus (bacterium), giving the patient a light dose of the disease so the body may develop resistance. A second is to use the parts of the germ that triggers the immune system. Both take years.
A third, the newer and faster method, uses the genetic material that provides instructions for making specific proteins to combat the virus — known as mRNA or messenger ribonucleic acid.
The concept of developing a vaccine that uses mRNA isn’t new. In 1984, several researchers at Harvard used a synthesized RNA enzyme to make biologically active mRNA, and improvements have been made ever since. However, since mRNA is easily damaged and expensive to produce, the research often lagged.
The coronavirus pandemic led to intense activity to develop a safe and effective vaccine quickly. The first to be developed and, so far, the most effective, were the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech (now trademarked as Comirnaty) and Moderna.
As I understand it, our body contains trillions of cells, and each cell contains proteins generated in the cell by a two-step process of protein synthesis. The messenger RNA, which has existed in all cells for billions of years, tells the cell what kind of protein to generate. So, a vaccine with modified messenger RNA was created in less than a year.
Once a person is vaccinated, the body takes over and makes the protein according to the mRNA’s instructions and that protein attacks the virus. However, the mRNA doesn’t stay in the cell. And, no, it doesn’t cause permanent changes to our body’s DNA.
How was it done so quickly? Over decades, research groups and public health agencies have made the vaccine process better and faster with various types of coronaviruses being a target, specifically SARS and MERS.
Decades of DNA research also sped up the process, allowing the DNA genome (genetic code) for COVID-19 to be mapped in two weeks. This helped labs work quickly to determine the kind of vaccine that could attack the virus.
In the 10 years prior to COVID-19, agencies and worldwide groups were already planning to make new vaccines more quickly. Once faced with COVID-19, many joined together, sharing information, data, raising money and figuring out the best ways to fight the virus.
In the United States, a special Department of Defense program, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services and other groups, formed Operation Warp Speed, a program to get COVID-19 vaccines ready quickly.
The rest is history.
Today, the virus is changing, requiring different formulations of new bivalent boosters. Primary indications are that these are not as effective as the original, because they are aimed at both the original virus and the omicron variant, BA.5, prevalent for much of this year. BA.5 is receding now, giving way to new subvariants, including a few that are descendants of BA.5.
Less than two weeks ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that BA.5 accounted for 24% of the cases in the United States, while BQ.1 was at 25.5%, and BQ.1.1 at 24.2%.
Even though the vaccine match to variants is not ideal, the vaccinations provide protection against hospitalization and death, and thus are especially important for the most vulnerable.
Unfortunately, according to the CDC, only 13.1% of the eligible population 18 and older has gotten the bivalent booster, and only 29.6% of those 65 and older.
Much still needs to be done to build vaccines that protect us longer and against more variants. But it is worth getting the vaccines that exist now.
Please get your shot.
