Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Should I be required to perform commercial services for a person I disagree with? I thought it was settled years ago that I couldn’t discriminate among customers if I were offering my services to the public. Apparently not, as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments last week from a web designer who wants clarification between LGBTQ rights in public accommodations and her First Amendment right to avoid promoting ideas she doesn’t agree with. Here’s more.

Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion or national origin in hotels, motels, restaurants, theaters and all other public accommodations engaged in interstate commerce. It defined public accommodations as establishments that serve the public, while exempting private clubs (without defining them), as well as other establishments not open to the public.

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Tags

Recommended for you