Should I be required to perform commercial services for a person I disagree with? I thought it was settled years ago that I couldn’t discriminate among customers if I were offering my services to the public. Apparently not, as the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments last week from a web designer who wants clarification between LGBTQ rights in public accommodations and her First Amendment right to avoid promoting ideas she doesn’t agree with. Here’s more.
Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion or national origin in hotels, motels, restaurants, theaters and all other public accommodations engaged in interstate commerce. It defined public accommodations as establishments that serve the public, while exempting private clubs (without defining them), as well as other establishments not open to the public.
Interstate commerce was first interpreted to mean any commercial transactions or traffic that cross state boundaries or that involve more than one state. After Title II was passed, it was upheld to mean that a business, although operating within a single state, could affect interstate commerce, thus a mom-and-pop motel in Georgia could not discriminate among guests, because they would be in conflict with federal law.
Prior to that, it was common for property owners (such as owners of motels, etc.) to discriminate among customers under the concept that those who owned the private property had the exclusive right to decide who uses it.
Title II, and those who passed the law in 1964, saw it differently. Once a person opened their property to accommodate the public, then they could not discriminate among the public based on things like race, creed, etc. They could still discriminate, however. For instance, the person staying at the motel must be able to pay. Those that can’t pay are discriminated against.
Why? The public built the infrastructure that allows the person owning the business to thrive. In the case of the mom-and-pop motel, it could not exist without the government building the roads to allow guests to travel there, or the infrastructure required so guests could make reservations over the internet or telephone, or the other infrastructure required (public water, electric, gas, sewage) to operate the business.
Then, in 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act passed, adding any place of “public accommodation,” to provide “appropriate auxiliary aids and services where necessary to ensure effective communication with individuals with disabilities”
Yeah, but didn’t the Supreme Court rule that a Colorado baker could refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple? Yes, it did. But the decision was narrowly applied to the specific case and did not state that florists, photographers or other services could then refuse to work with gay couples.
In fact, the opinion stated, “The outcome of cases like this in other circumstances must await further elaboration in the courts.”
Well, it’s time for further elaboration.
Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments in 303 Creative v. Elenis, where a Colorado web designer wants clarification between LGBTQ rights in public accommodations and her First Amendment rights.
If these two cases sound alike to you, then you wouldn’t be wrong.
Both were advocated by the Alliance Defending Freedom, an Arizona-based advocacy group launched in 1994 as a counterweight to the American Civil Liberties Union. The group was founded by, among others, the late Bill Bright (founder, Campus Crusade for Christ); the late Larry Burkett (Christian financial counseling); Dr. James C. Dobson (founder, Focus on the Family); the late D. James Kennedy (evangelistic pastor); and the late Marlin Maddoux (founder, International Christian Media).
During questioning last week, Justice Sonia Sotomayor remarked that such a ruling would be the first time in the Supreme Court’s history allowing a business open to the general public to “refuse to serve a customer based on race, sex, religion or sexual orientation.”
On the other side, should the website builder be required to spread hate-speech if the customer wishes?
It will be interesting to see how the court rules.
