Assuming you weren’t living with a pack of wolves the past couple of weeks, you heard that Tennessee’s Republican-led House expelled two Black Democratic lawmakers over their in-chamber protest but failed in a bid to expel a third, a white woman. Some consider it a travesty of democracy. Some see it as an example of racism. Yet others contend it was upholding a legislative rule in a body that has the authority to expel members. Here’s my take.
On March 27, a 28-year-old former student entered Nashville’s Covenant School and killed three 9-year-old children and three adult staff members. Police said the shooter had been under care for an “emotional disorder” and left behind writings suggesting the attack was preplanned.
In response to this horrific act and concern about their own safety, last week more than 1,000 Nashville-area students walked out of school and converged on the Tennessee state Capitol demanding stronger gun laws. Protesters also filled the House gallery, where they apparently were disruptive. The three Democratic lawmakers moved to the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn and began leading the disruptive gallery protesters in chants.
House leadership was chagrined. At one point, they likened the behavior to an “insurrection.”
A vote was held Thursday on a motion to expel the three members. Rep. Gloria Johnson, the white female, survived while both of her Black Democrat colleagues, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, were expelled.
Many feel the result of the votes was racist, and it appears so, on the face of it. However, we should consider one other factor.
Legislative chambers typically have a constitutional power to determine the qualifications of their members. The U.S. Constitution gives each house of Congress that power. And more to the point, the Permanent Rules of Order of the last General Assembly of the Tennessee House of Representatives does as well.
Rule 2 says the speaker will preserve order and decorum and has the authority to establish decorum guidelines. Rule 4 says the speaker has the authority to clear the gallery or lobby.
And Rule 82 cites the constitution of Tennessee, which grants the House of Representatives the power to judge the qualifications of its members. Further, the constitution’s next section states that the House can set its own rules and “punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member.”
So, regardless of the protest’s righteousness, these rules were known to the three protesting members beforehand. Additionally, their actions seemed preplanned. Otherwise, how did the bullhorn appear? That usually isn’t found among a chamber’s legislative equipment that I am familiar with.
That said, there have been many instances of civil disobedience throughout our nation’s history, some of which have produced profound societal change. So, it is my opinion that the three representatives took a calculated risk to demonstrate in violation of known House rules.
Therefore, they should not have been surprised that it would have resulted in an expulsion vote. So, the Tennessee House should not be criticized for that.
It should be criticized for the result.
In defense of her vote, Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson, said, “The other two gentlemen were going in and out of the room during the session last Thursday, going into the balcony during the session and trying to incite the crowd.” Barrett said he did not see the same from Johnson.
Barrett is one of five Republicans who voted to expel only two of the three. The others were Reps. Rush Bricken, Lowell Russell, Mike Sparks and Sam Whitson. None had a response other than Russell, whose statement echoed Barrett’s.
When asked by WSMV-TV of Nashville why he supported expulsion over censuring, Russell said he “believed a message needed to be sent.”
It was.
While I don’t know what was in their hearts, the message received was one of racism. And that is wrong.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.