Assuming you weren’t living with a pack of wolves the past couple of weeks, you heard that Tennessee’s Republican-led House expelled two Black Democratic lawmakers over their in-chamber protest but failed in a bid to expel a third, a white woman. Some consider it a travesty of democracy. Some see it as an example of racism. Yet others contend it was upholding a legislative rule in a body that has the authority to expel members. Here’s my take.

On March 27, a 28-year-old former student entered Nashville’s Covenant School and killed three 9-year-old children and three adult staff members. Police said the shooter had been under care for an “emotional disorder” and left behind writings suggesting the attack was preplanned.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

