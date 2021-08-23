Things don’t always go as planned. That was on full display in Afghanistan last week as U.S. troops evacuated and the Taliban seized power, again. So, what is the Taliban and where did they come from?
Here are my “CliffsNotes”:
In the 1800s, this ancient land of tribes, ruled by a king, was sought after by the British and the Russians. The British wanted a buffer for India from the Russians. The Russians wanted a buffer from the British.
Three Anglo-Afghan (read British-Afghanistan) wars later (1878-1919), the British gave up and the Afghans attempted their first modernization by introducing reforms and educating women. That led to a civil war (1928-1929). The king’s cousin led a coup in 1929, and abandoned the rapid reforms in favor of a more gradual approach. This cousin was assassinated in 1933.
The king’s-cousin’s son then reigned from 1933 to 1973. Challenged by tribal revolts (1944-1947), he snuggled up to the Soviets (1946-1963).
In 1964, he implemented a more liberal constitution, and provided a bicameral legislature. His only lasting accomplishment was the formation of political parties, including the communist People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan.
In 1973, another king seized power in a nonviolent coup, abolished that constitution and declared Afghanistan a republic, with himself as president and prime minister. He failed.
In 1978, the communist PDPA led a bloody coup against him.
The communist PDPA regime lasted, in some form or another, until April 1992, firmly in the political sphere of the Soviet Union. They replaced religious and secular laws with Marxist–Leninist ones, men were required to shave their beards, women could not wear a chador and mosques were placed off limits.
The PDPA made several women’s reforms, banned forced marriages and granted women the right to vote, along with implementing socialist land reforms and state atheism.
The Soviets built roads, hospitals, schools and drilled wells. They also trained and equipped the Afghan army and promised $1.262 billion in aid.
The downside was the communist PDPA imprisoned, tortured or murdered as many as 47,000 of the elite, religious and intelligentsia, making them understandably unpopular.
That plunged Afghans into open revolt. Over half of the Afghan army joined the insurrection as the government clashed with traditional Afghan Islam. That made religion the only unifying force and marked the beginning of the Islamist participation in Afghan politics.
Faced with open revolt, the Soviets invaded (1979) with over 100,000 troops backed by another 100,000 in the Afghan military. In the meantime, the king was killed and replaced.
In response to the invasion, the Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan administrations, along with the Saudis, armed the Afghan mujahideen (opposing tribes) with $40 billion in cash and weapons.
The Soviets, faced with international pressure, troubles at home and many casualties, withdrew in 1989, a great victory for the United States.
This was followed by a period of lawlessness and chaos, while atrocities were committed by many.
In 1994, the Taliban formed as a politico-religious force in Pakistani religious schools for Afghan refugees. They developed into a proxy force for Pakistan’s regional interests and took power in several provinces in southern and central Afghanistan.
On Sept. 27, 1996, the Taliban seized Kabul and established the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. In response, the Northern Alliance was formed to resist.
The Taliban then imposed their interpretation of Islam, issuing edicts forbidding women from working outside the home, attending school or leaving their homes unless accompanied by a male relative.
You know the rest of the story. The Taliban took over Afghanistan. Osama bin Laden masterminded his 9/11 plan. The United States told the Taliban to turn him over. They didn’t. The USA invaded Afghanistan and finally killed Osama in Pakistan in 2011. Then, we stayed.
Last week, 10 years after bin Laden’s death in another country, we withdrew from Afghanistan, which allowed the Taliban to intensify their current insurgency. On Aug. 15, as the Taliban entered Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan, and the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed.
The Taliban must now govern. We only hope, in doing so, they will be moderate.