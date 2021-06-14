President Joe Biden postulated that our children and grandchildren are “going to be doing their doctoral theses on the issue of who succeeded, autocracy or democracy.” He went on to say, “we’ve got to prove democracy works.”
Wait. Wasn’t that proven when Reagan called for Mr. Gorbachev to, “tear down this wall,” and he did? No. That was one democracy triumphing over another. Say what? Allow me to explain.
Democracy is a form of government where the governed (we the people) decide on the laws that govern us (rule by many). Mostly, we think of Western democracy when we think democracy, but there are more forms. Although not usually thought of as democracy, Socialist democracy is a form of democracy including ideologies such as council communism, democratic socialism and social democracy, as well as Marxist democracy. Why? Because the theory is the people decide (many rule), unlike an autocracy where only one person rules.
There are even lesser-known forms of democracy, like a pure (direct) democracy where everyone votes on everything regardless of the impracticability. That’s still used at the subnational political level in Switzerland.
There are more types of democracies, as well.
The kind we know best are Western democracies, sometimes referred to as liberal democracies. The typical characteristics include having elections between multiple distinct political parties; a separation of government powers into different branches of government (our three government branches coexist and are not superior to one another); the rule of law prevails in everyday life as part of an open society; a market economy exists with private property; and we have the equal protection of human rights, civil rights, civil liberties and political freedoms for all people. At least we profess to be working toward that goal as “a more perfect union.”
Now, contrast that with an autocracy, which is where the supreme power is concentrated in the hands of one person (rule by one versus rule by many, as in a democracy) who is constrained only by a threat of a coup d’état or rebellion.
Biden is saying the competition lies now between Western democracy and autocracy, or one-person rule. There are variations of autocracy, as well, including despotism, dictatorship, military dictatorship and tyranny. But all the systems have one thing in common: One person is in charge.
Myanmar is the newest autocratic state. Civilian protests began there early this year in opposition to a February coup staged by the commander of the military. By May, at least 818 protesters and bystanders were killed, of which at least 44 were children. And at least 4,296 people were detained.
In response to these protests, the autocrat government blacked out internet and social media; enforced a public media blackout; arrested and sentenced peaceful protesters as criminals; spread disinformation; made political overtures to competing political parties to participate in their self-appointed State Administration Council, which replaced the elected legislature; introduced pro-military protesters (supporters) and instigators; and used violence to quell peaceful protests.
Then, our former Gen. Michael Flynn, who served as national security adviser to former president Donald Trump and who pleaded guilty twice for lying to the FBI, (and who was later pardoned by Trump), endorsed a Myanmar-type coup here in the United States at the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” conference in Dallas.
Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., tweeted at the time, “[N]o American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States. And make no mistake, that’s what we saw, a retired general of the United States advocating for a violent coup akin to what’s happening in Myanmar.”
Flynn later backtracked his endorsement and blamed the media for getting it wrong. That happens to be a QAnon tactic. Say something, then deny it was said. However, his endorsement was captured on video.
So, will our future see a debate of autocracy versus democracy? Looks like we are seeing it now. I hope democracy wins. Not only abroad, but here in the United States, as well.