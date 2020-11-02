If you haven’t decided whom to vote for, well, there’s only a few hours left. As for me, my thoughts turn to the future of the Republican Party. Especially as a Facebook post appeared last weekend calling for the dismissal of a West Virginia Republican Executive Committee member for failure to support Trump.
Here are some trends purist Republicans should consider before purging, regardless if Trump wins or loses.
I first acknowledge that while committee members are elected by their Republican constituents, the state Republican, as well as Democratic, parties are private clubs that may create rules without ratification by the real Republicans they represent. So, they may purge if they want, as unwise as that might be to do.
The Pew Research Center published a study in June about party trends.
Overall, 34% of registered voters identified as independents, 33% as Democrats and 29% as Republicans, which was largely unchanged from 2017. However, they noted independents aren’t truly independent, as they lean toward one party or the other. When that’s considered, 49% lean Democrat and 44% lean Republican. But there’s more. While White non-Hispanic voters (whites) continue to lean Republican, 53% to 42%, the percentage of whites is shrinking — 85% in 1996 to 69% in 2018/2019.
Today, nonwhites comprise only 17% of the GOP but 40% of the Democratic party.
There’s even more.
Dudley L. Poston Jr., a demographer, points out that, although our U.S. population is growing (331 million now to 350 million in 10 years), the share of whites will shrink from 59.7% today to 55.8% by 2030. In addition, whites will be a minority around 2045.
As late as 1996, Republicans were more likely than Democrats to have a four-year college degree. Yet, today, college graduates make up 41% of Democrats, compared with only 30% of Republicans. Between 2010 and 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the percentage of people age 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher jumped from 29.9% to 36% percent.
Today, the Democratic Party is increasingly preferred by white college graduates — not to mention the Democrat’s long-standing preference among Black, Hispanic and Asian American voters. On the flip side, Republicans increasingly dominate white noncollege voters, who now make up a majority (57%) of the GOP.
Something that might be a Republican advantage is age trends. A majority, 52%, of registered voters are over 50. In prior studies, 1996 and 2004, the majorities of all voters were younger than 50.
Two decades ago, only about 40% of voters in both parties were 50 or older. Today, those over 50 make up 56% of Republicans and 50% of Democrats.
However, millennials (ages 24 to 39 in 2020) are now the largest population group and a majority, 54%, lean Democrat, while only 38% lean Republican.
The gender gap between parties continues to be as large as any point in the past two decades. Women lean Democrat by 56%, compared with 42% of men. Women who haven’t completed college are 11% more likely than men to lean Democrat (51% to 40%). The gap is even more, among women who have a four-year degree or more (65% of women, 48% men). And while Republicans today claim many Christian voters, their share of the party continues to decline. Christians constituted 79% of Republican voters in the study, which was down from 87% in 2008.
As for Democrats, 73% identified as Christian in 2008, down to 52% percent today, while the percentage of religiously unaffiliated Democrats increased from 18% in 2008 to 38% now.
So, should Republicans engage in a party-purity purge? Doesn’t make sense to me. Especially at a time when Republicans are increasingly attracting only those in demographic groups that are on the decline.