I don’t get it. Instead of compromise and coalitions, many want only conquest and capitulation. Take the irrational opposition to funding the Internal Revenue Service within the Inflation Reduction Act, for instance. It doesn’t make sense. Here’s more.
The IRS started the 2022 tax season with more than 8 million returns that were yet to be finished from the 2021 tax season. Because the IRS deals with returns in order, the agency spends much of the year catching up on older filings instead of current ones. As of July 29, the IRS had a backlog of 10.2 million unprocessed individual returns.
Most of the backlog relates to paper returns, which take longer to process. The basic problem is the outdated, paper-based system used for paper returns. For instance, in this so-called “pipeline,” paper tax returns aren’t scanned into a computer; instead, IRS employees manually enter the numbers from each document one at a time.
Treasury and IRS officials have blamed the backlog on severe resource challenges after the agency’s budget was gutted in recent years. The nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says budget cuts left the IRS “depleted,” with the agency losing 19% of its budget and 22% of staff between 2010 and 2021.
Not only have staffing shortages and antiquated technology eroded the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and effectively, but the situation also worsened in the wake of COVID, as the IRS was charged with sending out stimulus payments, as well.
There’s no doubt that the Inflation Reduction Act will increase employment at the Internal Revenue Service and increase audits (or examinations), as the Inflation Reduction Act includes $79 billion for the IRS.
However, social media posts misleadingly claim the IRS will now hire “87,000 new agents” to investigate average citizens. Most new hires will provide customer services and enforcement efforts and will be aimed at “high-income and corporate tax evaders,” a Treasury Department spokesperson said.
“The majority of hires made with these resources fill positions of the 50,000 IRS employees who are on the verge of retirement [out of 78,661 employed today]. Of the net new hires, the majority are hired to improve customer services — from upgrading IT to answering phone calls,” the Treasury Department spokesperson said.
The spokesperson continued, “The agency will also bring on experienced auditors who can take on corporate and high-end tax evaders, without increasing audit rates relative to historical norms for people earning under $400,000 each year.” The number of IRS employees has decreased about 13% over the past decade, while the agency took on more tasks.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., claimed during an Aug. 4 interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News that, “The government is arming up the IRS” because “Joe Biden is raising taxes and disarming Americans.” It’s worth pointing out that Gaetz is under investigation by the Department of Justice and the House Ethics Committee for allegedly violating federal sex trafficking laws. He has denied the allegations.
PolitiFact found Gaetz’s claim about the IRS to be false. It found, “The IRS purchases guns and ammunition for special agents in its criminal investigation division, a law enforcement branch established in 1919. The typical IRS auditors that Americans would encounter in a routine audit are unarmed.”
Further, the division’s spending on ammunition this year is on par with previous years and less than what was spent a decade ago, IRS data show. Much of the ammunition is used at its training academy in Georgia, where agents complete firearms training and handgun qualifications.
The Inflation Reduction Act, introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., strengthens the budget of the IRS by roughly $80 billion over 10 years in four main categories — enforcement, operations support, business system modernization and taxpayer services.
If you think it is fair that you pay your full share of taxes while I pay a portion of mine, then so be it. If you don’t want your returns processed timely or telephone calls returned, then OK. However, I don’t get it.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals.
@crouser.com and follow
@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.