Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I don’t get it. Instead of compromise and coalitions, many want only conquest and capitulation. Take the irrational opposition to funding the Internal Revenue Service within the Inflation Reduction Act, for instance. It doesn’t make sense. Here’s more.

The IRS started the 2022 tax season with more than 8 million returns that were yet to be finished from the 2021 tax season. Because the IRS deals with returns in order, the agency spends much of the year catching up on older filings instead of current ones. As of July 29, the IRS had a backlog of 10.2 million unprocessed individual returns.

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Recommended for you