I didn’t know what “grift” meant before it came into popular use with the Trump administration. It means a person engaging in petty or small-scale swindling. Well, Donald is at it again, this time with nonfungible tokens. For those of us who don’t know what those are, here is what I found.
Fungible means replaceable. It’s like one share of IBM common stock being a perfect substitute for another. Nonfungible, therefore, means there are differences between the two, making each one unique.
What’s the difference? A nonfungible token (NFT) contains code or a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided that are recorded in a blockchain and used to certify authenticity and ownership. Usually, they contain references to the digital file (original artwork) residing elsewhere.
The NFT is designed to certify who owns the digital file and that it is an original. You may have a picture of the Mona Lisa for instance, but it’s not the original.
The ownership of an NFT is recorded in the blockchain, which is a type of ledger with entries (blocks) securely linked together using cryptology. Every time a transaction occurs, a new entry is added. Each block contains information about the previous block and form a chain, with each additional block linking to the ones before it.
Blockchain transactions are irreversible in that, once recorded, the data in any block cannot be altered retroactively without altering all subsequent blocks.
This allows the ownership of the original to be sold and traded once a digital wallet and other preparatory steps have been taken although others may have a nonoriginal copy.
Proponents claim that NFTs provide a certificate of authenticity or proof of ownership. However, the legal rights conveyed by an NFT are uncertain. The ownership of an NFT has no inherent legal meaning and does not necessarily grant copyright, intellectual property rights or other legal rights over the associated digital file.
Worse yet, an NFT does not restrict the sharing or copying of its original artwork and does not prevent the creation of NFTs that reference identical files.
So, as I understand it, the exact image may be copied but not the exact image with your associated NFT.
Therefore, buying an NFT is like seeing artwork for free at the Clay Center or buying it and having pride of ownership.
Here’s the grifter part. While the sale of Trump’s NFT collection has been the subject of much mockery, the 45,000 NFT cards supposedly sold out in less than a day. The nonfungible tokens sold for $99 each and grossed $4.45 million in the 12 hours after the sale began. And understand the creators earn 10% from each secondary sale, as well as what they earn from the original sale.
On Saturday, one of the Trump cards was offered for 0.358 ETH (Ethereum, a crypto currency) on OpenSea, which equated at the time to about $419. Note, Ethereum is subject to variation in exchange value vs. the dollar and the Trump cards will vary in ETH value over time, up or down. Also, nothing backs ETH currency, while the U.S. government pledges to support the dollar.
How does Donald profit? He gets a part of the original sale and possibly from each secondary sale, as does the issuing company. The issuing company is not “owned, managed, or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates.” Neither is the sale affiliated with his political campaign. The company uses Donald J. Trump’s name, image and likeness under paid license. Also, the site warns that Trump cards are not intended as an “investment vehicle.”
It’s not clear why Trump is selling nonfungible tokens. The NFT market has been plunging alongside the cryptocurrency market, capping off a bad year. But it’s my guess that Donald saw the opportunity to profit from loyalists. Whether purchasers make money or not doesn’t seem to make “no never mind.”
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.