One would think it would be easier than this. Expand background checks to all gun transactions and keep the wrong people from getting guns. Well, it’s harder than that. Exponentially harder. This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t expand background checks. It means we shouldn’t expect expanded background checks to be a cure all for gun violence, especially criminal violence. Here’s more.
Some argue that background checks accidentally keep good guys from buying guns because most background denials are mistakes. That’s because the National Instant Criminal Background Check system is a mess, according to critics. Well, we can fix that, given the desire and money to do so.
As I remember, opponents of background checks first proposed the instant background check as a costly solution that probably wouldn’t be adopted during the debate over the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (Brady law) of 1993. Surprise. It was adopted and implemented in 1998.
According to the FBI’s website, since inception, more than 300 million checks have been done, leading to more than 1.5 million denials. The check verifies the buyer does not have a criminal record or isn’t otherwise ineligible to purchase or own a firearm.
Per the Brady Act, the FBI has three business days to make this decision to approve or deny the transfer (92% of results are within minutes). If the Federal Firearms Licensed dealer has not received the decision by then, they may legally proceed with the transaction. If the FBI later determines later that the buyer was prohibited, it sends the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to retrieve the purchased firearm.
In 2019, 261,312 federal background checks took longer than three business days. Of those, the FBI requested that the ATF retrieve 2,989 guns, or about 1.14% of the transactions.
Two issues here weaken the process. First is staffing of the FBI’s background checking service and second is the information contained in its database. Opponents of background checks have fought to limit funding for the system, and official procedures limited some records from being added.
For instance, Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine Black people in a church in Charleston, South Carolina, was able to purchase his gun from a retail gun store because of a failure in the FBI vetting process chalked up to staffing shortages.
Additionally, records requested by Congress to be added to the background check database often originate from outside the traditional criminal justice system, such as in civil courts or mental health boards, and there are no automated interfaces to a state’s criminal history record information repository.
However, both causes could be overcome, given the desire and money to do so.
What’s not so easy to overcome is the fact that some bad guys don’t get their guns legally, so they never will go through a formalized background check.
A 2016 survey of prison inmates showed that fewer than 2% who used guns in their crimes obtained them through retail sources which would subject them to a background check.
Where did they get their weapons? Most obtained them illegally from the underground market (43%), while others stole them (6%) or found them at the scene of the crime (7%). Most of the remainder (25%) obtained the weapons from family members or a friend. Interestingly, some (7%) purchased them under their own name from a licensed firearm dealer and obviously slipped through the system.
But those statistics are not typical of mass shooters.
According to a study of the National Institute of Justice, an agency of the U.S. Department of Justice, “Persons who committed public mass shootings in the U.S. over the last half century ... Except for young school shooters who stole the guns from family members, most used legally obtained handguns in those shootings.”
So, while opponents of background checks can say “Why bother?” as some bad guys will never be prevented from getting guns by background checks, expanded background checks will prevent more weapons from falling into the hands of mass shooters and thus save lives.