Tom Crouser: The push behind reopening (Opinion)

Even with the risk of another COVID-19 wave, the push to open the economy isn’t entirely about cabin fever and the need to feed the family. Small-business owners are desperate, and their rate of survival might be our only hope of avoiding an economic collapse. Right now, it’s borderline between not looking good and fat chance. Here are details.
According to the 2014 data (the most recent available) from the Small Business Administration, small businesses account for 44% of U.S. economic activity. That’s about $8.4 trillion.
That would be $9.4 trillion in 2019, should the same percentage hold.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration says 40% of small businesses don’t open after a flooding disaster and another 25% fail within one year. That’s often misquoted as 40% of small businesses don’t reopen after a disaster, which is incorrect. The FEMA citation is specifically after a flood, which we can imagine is very difficult. Not only must the small business recover and often rebuild, but customers must, as well. That takes a lot of up-front cash most don’t have.
Point is, small businesses don’t do well in disasters, and this pandemic is the mother of all disasters. It’s larger than any flood, earthquake or hurricane, as they don’t shut down an entire nation. The coronavirus has done that.
So, while this crisis doesn’t require small businesses to rebuild, it does require them to have enough cash to pay expenses until the economy reopens — expenses like rent, equipment leases, interest on loans, insurance and more.
And there’s the rub.
Businesses die when they run out of cash. And many small businesses, as we do, live with thin reserves. A full 39% of consumers reported they would not be able to cover a $400 expense without going into debt, according to Federal Reserve data published last year.
Similarly, a 2016 JP Morgan study of 600,000 small businesses found the median small business held 27 “cash buffer days,” a ratio of average daily cash to average daily cash outflow, meaning they could continue in business for 27 days and pay expenses without additional sales.
However, a closed business presumably would lay off employees, as witnessed by the spike of 30 million in unemployment claims, and not purchase direct materials (food would be a direct material for a restaurant, for instance), thus conserve cash.
From my experience, wages and direct materials are about 50% of sales for most businesses, thus the 27 days of cash found in the JP Morgan study would cover a shuttered business for about 54 days.
Obviously, some businesses are better off and some worse. The same study found 25% with more than 63 days of cash on hand, while another 25% had fewer than 13 days.
That’s the point. A total of 25% of our smaller businesses would not be able to survive a 30-day shutdown. And we’ve been shut down for 45 days already, so I say we can expect 25% of our small businesses not to reopen now.
So what? If we removed 25% of the $9.4 trillion in gross domestic product attributed to small business, or $2.35 trillion out of 2019’s $21.8 trillion, then our overall GDP is down 11%. And that doesn’t count the shutdown’s effect on larger businesses.
That’s where we are today.
If we wait another 30 days, we could be risking up to 75% of small businesses being shuttered, representing $7.05 trillion, or 32% of overall GDP. Again, that’s not counting effects on larger businesses.
The world hasn’t witnessed that big of a drop in GDP since the Great Depression, when we fell by 27%.
Of course, the economy is opening now. However, if we don’t accomplish full recovery soon, we’ll be on the cusp of another depression.
That’s what’s behind the push to open the economy, regardless of the coronavirus risk.