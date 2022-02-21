Donald Trump’s former French-based auditing, accounting and consulting group, Mazars, with offices in New York City, has more than 42,000 employees in 90 countries and earns about $1.22 billion dollars yearly.
However, the assurance they gave on Donald Trump’s financial statements was tantamount to, “we don’t know, we just compiled what he said, don’t blame us.” Even with that meager assurance, the firm still said a decade of Trump’s financial statements “should no longer be relied upon.” Why?
This move highlights an often-misunderstood function of accountants, the audit and the auditor’s attest function. An auditor is an accountant who reviews and verifies the accuracy of a firm’s financial records. The auditor doesn’t prepare them, they just give them an okey-doke, thereby taking on legal liability when they do. After all, if you’re going to invest money in a stock, you probably want to know that the financial information is correct. So, publicly traded companies are required to employ auditors to verify that the information is truthful and prepared according to standards. That’s where Mazars makes the big bucks.
But that’s not all that Mazars does for companies. And it is in this “other” category that the Trump Organization falls.
There are three levels of attest letters. We’ve discussed the audit or “sue me if I’m wrong” level. Then there’s the review level, which isn’t a full audit, but the accountant does a review and offers some assurance on validity of facts.
Then, at the lowest level is the compilation, which is not much assurance at all. It seems to me that the purpose of the compilation letter is to avoid liability by saying, “Don’t blame me. They provide information, and I just put it together.”
And that’s the level of assurance Mazars gave to the Trump financials.
Now, there’s one hitch at this level. Regardless of how much the accountant wants to limit their liability, in my opinion, the accountant still can’t issue the compilation letter if they know the information is false.
And this is where it gets interesting.
If the auditor attests that there’s $1 million in the bank, and it’s not there, the investor has relied on the auditor’s assurance, so the investor could have legal recourse against the auditor. That could — and has — forced auditors into bankruptcy and even out of business.
Ask Arthur Andersen, one of the “Big Five” accounting firms which, by 2001, had become one of the world’s largest multinational corporations. But in 2002, the firm surrendered its licenses to practice as certified public accountants after it was found guilty of crimes in it auditing of Enron, a soon-to-be bankrupt Texas-based energy company. Although the license decision was later reversed, the damage to the firm’s reputation was done and it never returned as a viable auditing business.
Now, along comes the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who engaged Mazars in a discussion of how the Trump Organization’s financials were prepared. Note that this might not have affected the company’s tax returns, because the Internal Revenue Service relies on its own forms, not financials, as such.
But — and this is a big “but” — financial statements with an audit, review or even compilation letter are often relied upon by banks in issuing loans. And loans often have covenants.
A loan covenant is a condition requiring a borrower to fulfill certain conditions (i.e., keeping certain cash levels) or which either forbids the borrower from undertaking certain actions (borrowing more money), or possibly restricting certain activities to circumstances when other conditions are met (may borrow more if cash is at a certain level).
Often, the measure of the covenant compliance are the firm’s financial statements.
So, the withdrawal of the lightweight compilation letter from Trump’s last 10 years of financial statements signals to a lender that there’s, to quote Shakespeare, “something rotten in Denmark,” even if Mazars says there are no material misstatements. And that’s what all the fuss is about. Stay tuned.