Suppose you’ve heard about the pickle the U.S. Supreme Court got into tangentially? Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’ political activities exposed the fact that Supreme Court justices aren’t governed by a code of conduct, rather set individual standards. Should they be so governed? And if so, how is it imposed? Here are the answers.
First, some background. Ginni Lamp of Nebraska graduated from law school in 1983 (Creighton University), then immediately went to work for Rep. Hal Daub, R-Neb. From there, she went to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
In 1987, she married Clarence Thomas, who was appointed associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1991, the same year she went to work in the Department of Labor’s Legislative Affairs Office. At some point, she began working for Rep. Dick Armey, House Republican Conference chairman, and, by 2000, she was working for the Heritage Foundation, where she collected résumés for potential presidential appointments in the George W. Bush administration.
In late 2009, she founded a nonprofit lobbying group, Liberty Central, to organize conservative activists, involve herself in elections and issue legislative scorecards for members of Congress.
Her lobbying activities were raised as a potential source of conflict of interest for her husband. Asked about these conflicts and her husband’s position, Ginni Thomas replied, “There’s a lot of judicial wives and husbands out there causing trouble. I’m just one of many.” Liberty Central closed in 2012.
In February 2011, Politico reported that Thomas was the head of a new company, Liberty Consulting. The company’s website stated that clients could use her “experience and connections” to help with “governmental affairs efforts” and political donations.
The Washington Post described Liberty Consulting as “a one-woman shop” where Thomas advised political donors how to direct funds in the post-Citizens United landscape.
She supported Donald Trump after he won the Republican nomination, and served on the advisory council of Turning Point USA, whose sister organization included Students for Trump.
Ginni Thomas drew attention for her controversial social media posts. The Washington Post reported that she had shared “nakedly partisan, erroneous propaganda.”
According to a February 2020 report by Jonathan Swan in Axios, Thomas actively urged Trump to change personnel in his administration.
In January 2021, Thomas promoted on Facebook the Jan. 6 rally that ultimately preceded the storming of the U.S. Capitol.
After the rally, The Washington Post reported that Ginni, on a private email LISTSERV of her husband’s former law clerks, apologized for contributing to a rift among the group concerning “pro-Trump postings and former Thomas clerk John Eastman.” Eastman was a speaker at the rally and represented Trump in some of his failed lawsuits to overturn the 2020 election.
After Joe Biden defeated Trump, Ginni repeatedly urged White House Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the election, according to text messages obtained by congressional investigators.
According to Politico, Thomas is either a political powerhouse or a harmless busybody with too much time on her hands and access to too big of a Rolodex, depending on who you ask. So what? Wouldn’t matter, except that her husband is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and her activity exposed the fact that Supreme Court justices aren’t governed by a code of conduct, rather justices set their own standards.
And set them he did.
Justice Thomas did not recuse himself and was the only justice to vote for Trump’s request to block documents from being released to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Should he have recused himself? Obviously, yes.
Why? All other judges are required to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. Supreme Court justices aren’t.
So, should the Supreme Court adopt a code of conduct? Yes, and start with the code other judges fall under.
But how do you impose it on the Supreme Court?
Simple. The Supreme Court, as a body, just adopts it and allows themselves to be held accountable to those standards. No one must impose that upon them.