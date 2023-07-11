Last Monday, July 3, was my birthday and, coincidentally, a record was set for the world’s hottest day. I assumed it was merely a recognition of my hotness, but then the next day was hotter than that. And the next day after that. In all, four of the hottest days for the last 125,000 years were said to be last week. How do they know what’s the hottest day? Here’s the scoop.
Tuesday, July 4, was (at that time) the hottest measured day on Earth since at least 1979, with the global average temperature reaching 62.92 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius), according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.
If that doesn’t seem hot, remember, we’re dealing with an average encompassing the globe from Antarctica to the equator. The normal average temperature on Earth lies somewhere around 57 degrees Fahrenheit (13.9 degrees Celsius). Some believe July 4 may have been one of the hottest days in about 125,000 years, caused by a dangerous combination of climate change, the return of the El Niño pattern and the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.
El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, which can significantly influence weather patterns worldwide.
According to the Washington Post’s extreme heat tracker, some 57 million people were exposed to dangerous heat last Tuesday as China was gripped by a sizzling heat wave and temperatures in the north of Africa reached 122F. Even the Antarctic was hotter than usual during its winter as our temperature in Charleston hit 86F on Thursday.
How do we know what the earth’s temperature is? Scientists combine measurements from the air above land and the ocean surface collected by ships, buoys and sometimes satellites.
These temperatures at each station are compared daily to what is “normal” for that location and time, typically over a 30-year period. The differences help evaluate how temperature is changing. Daily differences are averaged over a month and then are used to work out seasonal and yearly differences.
This isn’t just done once, however. Four different datasets (collections of data) are gathered, each covering the world. The British produce one study while the U.S. produces two separate studies, one from NASA and another from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Japanese produce a fourth study.
The biggest difference in the studies is coverage densities, with NASA’s study being the most complete, covering 99% of the globe.
Once changes in temperatures are known, the next job is to divide the earth into a grid and work out the average temperature for each segment. The smaller the grid, the more precise it will accurately estimate the globe’s temperature. NASA’s study is the most detailed with grid boxes two degrees longitude by two degrees latitude. Other studies are five degrees square. The number of land stations also varies with the NASA study having some 6,300 while the NOAA study has the most at around 7,000.
Paulo Ceppi, a climate scientist at London’s Grantham Institute, told The Washington Post that instrument-based global temperature records go back to the mid-1800s, but for temperatures before that, scientists depend on proxy data captured through evidence left in tree rings and ice cores. “These data tell us that it hasn’t been this warm since at least 125,000 years ago, which was the previous interglacial,” Ceppi said, referring to a period of unusual warmth between two ice ages.
Over the coming months, scientists expect more days of record-breaking heat due to the return of El Niño. “The global temperature record is a combination of natural variation in the climate and the underlying global warming trend,” Ceppi said, “We can expect global warming to continue and hence temperature records to be broken increasingly frequently, unless we rapidly act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero.”
So, brace yourself. My birthday will be here again next year.
