Last Monday, July 3, was my birthday and, coincidentally, a record was set for the world’s hottest day. I assumed it was merely a recognition of my hotness, but then the next day was hotter than that. And the next day after that. In all, four of the hottest days for the last 125,000 years were said to be last week. How do they know what’s the hottest day? Here’s the scoop.

Tuesday, July 4, was (at that time) the hottest measured day on Earth since at least 1979, with the global average temperature reaching 62.92 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius), according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom@crouser.com and follow @TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

