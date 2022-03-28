Many are chagrined with Republican senators for their critical and, sometimes, condescending questioning of Judge Ketanii Brown Jackson. Republicans retaliate that’s what Democrats get for blasting Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.
Democrats come back with “Mitch McConnell denied Merrick Garland a vote, thus Republicans deserve what they get.”
“Besides,” they say, “Look at Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.”
Does this contentious confrontation serve us? My answer is implausibly, yes. Here’s how.
Our legal system is an adversarial one. In trials, attorneys develop and present arguments, gather and submit evidence, call and question witnesses, as well as control information presented according to the law and the legal process.
This same concept was written into the U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 2, Paragraph 2, when it required the U.S. Senate to provide “advice and consent” on higher-level appointments made by the president. It was a compromise between those wanting a strong executive branch and those worried about authoritarian control and wanting more power for Congress.
What it sets up, of course, is a battle between the Democrats and Republicans, either for or against the nominee, based on the president’s party. It’s always been that way, except it used to be polite.
Ronald Reagan pledged to appoint the first female to the court, presumably to attract votes among those wishing to see a female member of the court. He did so by nominating Sandra Day O’Connor.
Joe Biden did similarly, by pledging to appoint the first Black female to the court, and did so by nominating Judge Ketanii Brown Jackson.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, apparently not a student of history, argued that it should be illegal for Biden to make such a pledge. Politics is more divisive today, but the principle of an adversarial system remains. Senators used to confirm judges based on judicial temperament and politely accede to the president’s choice, unless something was wrong. Today, it appears senators attempt to re-litigate the last election based on the premise that an election is never conclusive.
In this case, Biden nominated a well-experienced candidate.
Jackson has served as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and, most recently, as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals. She received both her undergraduate A.B. degree magna cum laude and law degree from Harvard University; was supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review; worked as staff reporter and researcher for Time magazine; clerked for Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, as well as two other judges, one a district court judge and the other an appellant judge; was vice chairwoman of the U.S. Sentencing Commission from 2010 to 2014; was an assistant federal public defender; and still serves as a member of the Harvard Board of Overseers.
She has written nearly 600 opinions and has been reversed less than 12 times.
In her 2012 confirmation hearing, soon-to-be Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a relative through marriage, introduced her by saying, “Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity, it is unequivocal.”
Her brother, Ketajh Brown, is a graduate of Howard University, and a former police officer who joined the U.S. Army after the Sept. 11 attacks and served two tours during the Iraq war.
Judge Jackson is the niece of former police officers, including Calvin Ross, who served 40 years in law enforcement, part of that time as chief of police in Miami, later served as secretary of Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, and chief of police for Florida A&M University, until retiring in 2012.
Yet, with this stellar background, it still serves us well for adversaries to ask stupid questions. And just because Republicans asked asinine questions, doesn’t mean they’re stupid or even mean, although it seems to point that way.
To me, it simply means adversaries can’t find anything more nefarious to ask. If they could, they would. And that thorough vetting should be celebrated by us, for it serves us well.