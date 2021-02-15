Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean someone’s not following you. Likewise, just because Republicans have a newfound concern for federal deficits doesn’t mean their concern is not valid.
I stipulate, some Republicans will use it as a ruse to oppose Biden initiatives. Then again, some progressives will see an opportunity to get the government to pay their cable bill.
Neither is right. What is?
The Biden administration put forth a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package proposal — $400 billion to fight COVID-19, $1 trillion for direct support of families and $440 billion in emergency funds for small businesses and communities.
Now, check the scoreboard. The Peter G. Peterson Foundation shows our national debt at $27.8 trillion, or $84,211 for every person in America.
According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, as of last August, $2.2 trillion of legislative support has been committed to the fight against the pandemic. That’s $532 billion in forgivable loans (Paycheck Protection Program); $272 billion in economic impact payments; $242 billion in unemployment benefits; $195 billion to support Federal Reserve loan facilities; $180 billion in state and local funding; $164 billion in economic injury disaster loans; $159 billion in temporary relief allowing employers to defer payroll tax payments; $114 billion in health-related spending; $113 billion in payroll tax credits for paid leave and employee retention; and roughly $270 billion in other spending, loans and tax breaks.
So, federal debt will again be larger than the U.S. economy, which has just about equaled or exceeded GDP since late 2012. It hasn’t done that since borrowing money to fight in World War II.
But we didn’t pay off the debt. The economy grew faster. Our GDP in 1946 was $228 billion. In 2019, we were up to $21.4 trillion, without inflation. So, the economy grew by more than 900%.
But there’s no guarantee we can do that again. Each year, we’re buying a bigger house hoping next year’s raise will pay the interest.
As I noted in 2018, we don’t know the problematic debt-to-GDP ratio, but we do know Greece ran into serious trouble (riots, protests, bank closures, 12 rounds of tax increases and severe spending cuts) at 158% in 2016.
We have advantages, because the U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency, which saves us about $100 billion in interest a year.
That, coupled with low interest rates, means our debt is manageable. But risks grow. The higher our debt, the more at-risk we are, and the more interest we must pay. Also, the risker we are, it becomes more likely we will be replaced as the reserve currency by an upstart like the Euro.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that interest costs will total $3.7 trillion under existing law — which can change. Today’s 30-year fixed mortgage at 2% to 3% could turn into tomorrow’s 18.37% rate from November 1981. That would be catastrophic.
But that’s not the only reason.
High debt reduces flexibility to respond to wars, recessions and pandemics.
Fact is, national security is dependent on fiscal security. Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said: “The most significant threat to our national security is our debt.”
As debt grows, we’re more beholden to foreign creditors, while we have less resources.
There’s more. Interest payments replace public investments, weakening the economy. Government borrowing crowds out private borrowing. Costs go up. Over time, productivity and wage growth slow, not to mention making it harder to buy homes, cars or to pay for college.
Now, I don’t mean we shouldn’t borrow, but be smart. It’s not free money. The goal is to get through the pandemic with the economy intact. So, Congress must make hard decisions. And we must be supportive of them, even if it costs us cash individually.
We need George Bailey (played by Jimmy Stewart in “It’s a Wonderful Life”) at the bank, reasoning with the depositors. “OK, Barney, really how much do you need to get you through until Monday?”
That’s the right way.