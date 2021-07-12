Tax avoidance is legal, tax evasion is not. The difference according to Nerd Wallet, boils down to lying and hiding. Putting money in a 401(k) is a legal method of reducing taxes. Hiding income from the Internal Revenue Service isn’t. So, was the indictment of Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization on these grounds as confusing as Donald Trump professes? No.
“They go after good, hard-working people for not paying taxes on a company car,” Trump complained at a rally in Sarasota, Fla., on July 3. “You didn’t pay tax on the car or a company apartment. You used an apartment because you need an apartment because you have to travel too far where your house is. You didn’t pay tax. Or education for your grandchildren. I don’t even know. Do you have to? Does anybody know the answer to that stuff?”
Yes. It’s illegal to not claim it as income. Further, both the company and the individual must collude to make this transaction work.
When we receive a paycheck, state and federal taxes are deducted. Then the employer pays a similar share as we do, excluding personal income tax withholdings. FICA alone is 6.2% plus 1.45% for Medicare, matched by the company. That’s another 7.65% or a total of at least 15.3% and more (i.e., federal and state income tax withholdings).
So, let’s use a conservative 20% as a minimum for all payroll taxes. That’s $2,000 out of every $10,000 that is paid to taxes of some sort.
What if, instead of paying me and I then pay my rent, the company pays my apartment rent directly?
Assuming rent is $3,000, then the individual not only dodges the taxes on the income, but the corporation must proactively classify the payment as something other than payroll for it to maintain the full $10,000 deduction. The company then dodges paying their share in payroll taxes, or another $600.
The individual now pays less taxes ($1,400 vs. $2,000) and gets the same value. The corporation pays out $600 less in cash as well. And the government, which is essentially you and me, is out $1,200 (20% of $3,000 twice). That means our taxes must be higher to make up for the taxes they illegally didn’t pay.
The Internal Revenue Service Publication on Fringe Benefits, says a “fringe benefit is a form of pay (including property, services, cash, or cash equivalent) in addition, to stated pay for the performance of services. And under the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 61, all income is taxable unless an exclusion applies.”
Does an exclusion apply?
Housing? Although a corporation can pay for temporary housing such as a hotel room for an employee, the value of a full-time apartment is not excludable from pay for an individual.
Education of grandchildren? Although a corporation can pay certain educational expenses for employees, this doesn’t extend to grandchildren of employees.
In a 13-minute video posted to Facebook on July 1, Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged the former president paid tuition for Allen Weisselberg’s grandkids because the former president was a “good guy.” The federal indictment claims this constitutes employee compensation and taxable income to Weisselberg. Why? It was “treated as part of Weisselberg’s annual compensation in internal records maintained by the Trump Corporation” say the prosecutors, “Yet it was not, however, reported as income.”
Minor oversight? Prosecutors allege Weisselberg avoided paying taxes on nearly $360,000 paid directly by Trump as tuition on behalf of Weisselberg’s grandchildren.
During one of the debates in 2016, Hillary Clinton criticized Donald Trump for not paying income taxes. Trump said that made him smart. If this is what he did, then it doesn’t make him smart. It makes his Trump Organization criminal.
And no, everyone doesn’t do this. This is illegal tax evasion, not tax avoidance. Remember, tax evasion is the charge that put Al Capone away.