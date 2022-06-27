You may be excused if you missed it. What with Roe v. Wade being overturned, Congress passing the first gun control legislation in 30 years, the Jan. 6 hearing revelations and the Supreme Court striking down certain gun carry restrictions, you may have missed the news that Donald Trump is no longer a given for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Huh? Yup. Donald has a serious foe on his hands and that’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here’s more.
Last week, Trump posted a poll by Zogby Analytics surveying 408 likely Republican voters showing him leading DeSantis 53.9% to 11.5%. That apparently was to counter DeSantis’s surprise momentum in a University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll (June 22, 2022) where DeSantis was tied with Trump for the 2024 GOP Presidential nomination. Not only that, but DeSantis ran better against Joe Biden in the poll than Trump. Former Vice President Mike Pence was a distant third, followed by former UN ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. All other potential candidates were at 1% or below.
That stands in stark contrast to the same poll’s July 2021 findings showing 47% would back Trump over 19% for DeSantis. Per Politico, the relationship between the two front runners is icy. DeSantis has not asked for Trump’s endorsement in his Florida gubernatorial re-election bid, nor does he intend to do so. Trump, on the other hand, claimed credit for DeSantis being elected Florida’s governor in the first place.
Last Thursday, GOP pollster Frank Luntz proclaimed DeSantis as a growing threat to Trump. “Make no mistake, Donald Trump is the most popular political figure within the Republican Party, but there is now a specific challenger,” Luntz said.
And that sets up the New Hampshire fight. While presumably you are familiar with Trump’s resume, you might not know so much about DeSantis so here’s some contrasting background.
DeSantis is 44 and grew up in Florida. Trump on the other hand is 76, grew up in New York City and eventually moved to Florida.
DeSantis graduated from Yale and Harvard Law School. Trump received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
DeSantis joined the United States Navy in 2004, rising to the rank of lieutenant (equivalent to Army captain). In 2007, DeSantis was assigned as the legal advisor to the SEAL Commander, Special Operations Task Force-West in Fallujah.
Trump attended New York Military Academy from the age of 12 to 17, and later received five deferments from the Vietnam draft.
Upon return from Iraq, DeSantis was assigned as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney to the Middle District of Florida, a position he held until his honorable discharge from active duty in 2010.
Trump entered the family’s real estate business.
In 2013, DeSantis was elected to Congress from Florida’s 6th District and served until 2018. He was elected Florida’s governor in 2019.
During his time in Congress, DeSantis was an ally of Trump, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, and frequently criticized Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
What about funding? Through April, DeSantis has raised more than $113 million for his Florida re-election campaign (a record $10.5 million in April). That’s competitive with the $122 million Trump raised in 2021 via his national Super PACs.
Not only that, but Rupert Murdoch’s influential media empire appears to be backing DeSantis over Trump. This month, the New York Post has encouraged Republican voters to move on from Trump and an editorial in the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal said Trump is entirely responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Besides, Trump is no longer is the outsider while DeSantis is more the fresh face.
That’s not to say DeSantis is perfect. It is to say that DeSantis emerged as one clear and serious challenger to Donald Trump last week. Stay tuned.