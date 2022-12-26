Directed to clean his room, my son chucked his toys under his bed. Not exactly what I had in mind. So, I told him again, but this time I added rules. He complied until he weaseled another way to shortcut the system. I then added more rules. So, it is with Congress and the otherwise simple act of counting votes. But lest you think they have done nothing recently; Congress has added more rules over objections of the Neanderthals. Here’s the low down.
The Constitution defines the Electoral College process for electing our president and vice president (Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 and 3).
That was adequate until the disputed 1876 election, when several states submitted competing slates of electors. Congress was divided for weeks, followed by close elections in 1880 and 1884. So, 10 years after the disputed 1876 election, Congress passed the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
The law minimized congressional involvement in disputes, kicking the primary responsibility to the states. It also defined procedures for states in resolving disputes, certifying results and sending results to Congress. Additionally, the act made “any false writing or document” in this procedure a felony punishable by five years imprisonment (18 U.S. Code 1001, Chapter 47).
Yet, the law has been rightly criticized as “confused, almost unintelligible” and that it “invites misinterpretation” as central provisions seem contradictory.
Then along comes the 2020 election, including the refusal of then-President Donald Trump to concede defeat, throwing the transition into chaos.
It was then that the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022 was introduced by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to clarify the clarification. The bill specified that choosing electors must occur under state laws enacted before the election and that each state’s governor (unless otherwise defined by state law) is responsible for certifying the electors.
Further, the bill provides for fast court review of any election issue and describes the role of the country’s vice president as ministerial (doesn’t pick the winner) and raises the requirement for an objection to the count from a single member of Congress to at least one-fifth of the members of both the House and Senate. No more petty objections.
Finally, the bill revises the presidential transition, allowing more than one candidate to receive federal resources if a candidate doesn’t concede, as was the case in 2020.
Trump urged Senate Republicans to vote against the electoral count reforms by voting against the omnibus funding bill, which included the electoral reforms. Trump argued that it is “probably better to leave” the Electoral Count Act “the way it is so that it can be adjusted in case of fraud.”
Huh?
Senate Republican Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said the “statute needed to be fixed and clarified.” He said there was never any real doubt that former Vice President Mike Pence didn’t have the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 election, as Trump pressured him to do. “We all knew that, and we still know that, but I think this maybe restores a little bit of confidence and stability to the process and eliminates some of the uncertainty we saw on Jan. 6,” he said.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said the “political theater” of objecting to the Electoral College’s vote “went too far and culminated in a mob disrupting the joint session of Congress” on Jan. 6, 2021.
All told, 18 Senate Republicans rebuked Trump by voting for the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package, including the electoral count reforms. Among those 18 were Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also voted for the bill.
Afterward, the House passed the bill largely along party-line votes and sent it to the president. Nine House Republicans voted in favor of the bill and one Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., voted “no.”
Well, at least that’s settled — until some other weasel finds a way around these rules. Then we’ll be at it again. But at least Congress made progress.
