Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Directed to clean his room, my son chucked his toys under his bed. Not exactly what I had in mind. So, I told him again, but this time I added rules. He complied until he weaseled another way to shortcut the system. I then added more rules. So, it is with Congress and the otherwise simple act of counting votes. But lest you think they have done nothing recently; Congress has added more rules over objections of the Neanderthals. Here’s the low down.

The Constitution defines the Electoral College process for electing our president and vice president (Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 and 3).

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Tags

Recommended for you