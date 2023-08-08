You might not believe this, but public opinion is divided over last week’s indictment of Donald Trump for conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.
While America is divided, Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. As a result, many say this federal trial is of such importance that it obviously must be televised. Federal court rules and tradition do not allow that, with good reason. Let’s hope this trial is an exception. Here’s more.
Photographs, recordings and television cameras have typically been barred in federal courtroom proceedings for more than 85 years because of the sensationalism news coverage created.
In the 1935 trial of Bruno Hauptmann for kidnapping and killing aviator Charles Lindbergh’s baby son, about 700 members of the news media, including 120 cameramen, covered it. Unruly photographers climbed on witness tables and blinded witnesses with flashes from flash bulbs.
Hauptmann appealed his conviction, claiming mainly that the presence of courtroom cameras denied him a fair trial.
He lost his appeal, but the concern about the news media’s behavior caused the American Bar Association in 1937 to amend Canon 35 of its Canons of Judicial Ethics to forbid photographic, television and other broadcast coverage of trials.
In the 1960s, Texas ignored Canon 35, giving presiding judges broad discretion to allow cameras in state courts, eventually leading to Billie Sol Estes’ politically charged 1965 case, Estes v. Texas. Estes, a longtime associate of future President Lyndon Johnson, was tried and convicted in 1963 on charges related to fraudulent ammonia tank mortgages and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
The conviction, however, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court because the camera coverage distracted trial participants so much as to deprive Estes of a fair trial. That landmark case served for almost 20 years as the basis for denying press cameras in court.
The following year, in Sheppard v. Maxwell, the Supreme Court ordered a retrial of Dr. Samuel H. Sheppard, whose trial for the murder of his wife was also marred by extensive coverage. The court determined that the “carnival atmosphere” surrounding Sheppard’s first trial had made due process impossible. He was acquitted at a second trial and became the inspiration for the character Dr. Richard Kimble, of the popular “The Fugitive” television show.
A prohibition against broadcasting, televising, recording or taking photographs in a federal courtroom was adopted by the Judicial Conference of the United States in 1972.
They argued that live television broadcasts distract trial participants, prejudice trial outcomes and, thus, deprive defendants of fair trials.
Since 1990, the Judicial Conference has run different pilot programs permitting electronic media coverage of federal courts, mainly of civil proceedings.
Today, a federal judge may authorize broadcasting, televising, recording or taking photographs in the courtroom and in adjacent areas for limited proceedings. In doing so, a judge should ensure that it is done in a manner that will be consistent with the rights of the parties, not unduly distract participants in the proceeding and not otherwise interfere with the administration of justice.
However, on the U.S. courts’ website, it also says any person who wishes to observe a court in session may watch a proceeding based on the constitution and court tradition. It further states that citizens gain confidence in the courts by seeing judicial work in action and learn firsthand how the judicial system works. It also recognizes that, in a few situations, the public may not have full access to the proceedings, such as in a high-profile trial, due to available space.
So, what better use of available space than to utilize it for a pool camera to provide unfiltered observation? That would allow us to better understand facts of emotionally charged trials, such as this one.
And, if done properly, it wouldn’t affect the verdict or cause it to be overturned on appeal, which Trump will surely do, if he loses.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom
@crouser.com and follow
@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.