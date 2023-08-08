Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

You might not believe this, but public opinion is divided over last week’s indictment of Donald Trump for conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

While America is divided, Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. As a result, many say this federal trial is of such importance that it obviously must be televised. Federal court rules and tradition do not allow that, with good reason. Let’s hope this trial is an exception. Here’s more.

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Tags

Recommended for you