Besides the “Josh Hawley dash” and our newest word, “effing,” even the most casual observer learned something from the House committee hearings concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It’s too bad if you didn’t allow yourself to watch as evidence accumulated of Donald Trump’s dereliction of duty. Especially compelling was the testimony of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Here’s more.

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

