Besides the “Josh Hawley dash” and our newest word, “effing,” even the most casual observer learned something from the House committee hearings concerning the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
It’s too bad if you didn’t allow yourself to watch as evidence accumulated of Donald Trump’s dereliction of duty. Especially compelling was the testimony of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Here’s more.
Dereliction of duty is a specific offense under U.S. Code Title 10, Section 892, Article 92 and applies to all branches of the U.S. military. A service member who is derelict has willfully refused to perform his duties (or follow a given order) or has incapacitated himself in such a way that he cannot perform his duties.
According to Article II, Section 2, Clause I of the Constitution, the president of the United States is “Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States.” The president possesses ultimate authority, but no rank, maintaining a civilian status over the military. Ergo, the president is subject to the charge of dereliction of duty, according to my reading of the law.
Now, about Pat Cipollone, or more formally Pasquale Anthony Cipollone. He was born in the Bronx to an Italian immigrant father and a homemaker mother and spent his childhood there before moving with the family to Northern Kentucky, where he graduated from Covington Catholic High in 1984.
He was class valedictorian at Fordham University (1988) and obtained his law degree from the University of Chicago Law School. He clerked for Judge Danny Boggs of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit (Cincinnati) for a year and then served as an assistant to Attorney General William Barr during Barr’s first term as attorney general under George H.W. Bush.
Cipollone then practiced law and was a partner with the Chicago-based Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the largest law firm in the world by revenue, seventh largest by number of attorneys and first in the world to reach $4 billion in revenue. Others previously affiliated with the firm include Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the aforementioned Barr.
And, in case you’re wondering, Cipollone did OK as his financial disclosure reported income of $6.7 million in 2017–18.
Among his clients in private practice were Donald Trump, Radio Ingraham LLC and Sony Entertainment. Coincidentally, conservative commentator Laura Ingraham credited Cipollone with helping her convert to Catholicism in 2002. Additionally, one of Cipollone’s 10 children, worked as a booker for Ingraham’s Fox News opinion show, “The Ingraham Angle.”
President Trump named Cipollone White House counsel in October 2018 and he took office Dec. 10, succeeding Don McGahn and interim counsel Emmet Flood.
Cipollone was first to respond to Trump’s impeachment inquiry in October 2019 and was named to his team of defense attorneys in January 2020. As White House counsel, he was central to judicial nominations, including the Supreme Court confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett just before the 2020 election.
Cipollone reportedly was present at a May 2019 White House meeting where Trump directed national security adviser John Bolton to “extract damaging information on Democrats from Ukrainian officials.”
So, what did Cipollone’s say to the Jan. 6 committee?
He testified that, at approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, he became aware of rioters violently attacking the Capitol, so he, along with many others, pushed for the president to make a strong statement directing the rioters to leave immediately.
The president then failed to act until 4:17 pm.
He also was unaware that Trump made any phone calls to either the secretary of defense, the attorney general or the secretary of homeland security that day.
In short, Cipollone is a Republican and Trump loyalist who is a star witness to Trump’s dereliction of duty when there was a clear and present danger to the Capitol, the vice president, members of Congress, Capitol Police and many others.