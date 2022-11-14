Well, that election didn’t settle anything. Republicans and Democrats traded some seats, but neither party really lost. However, Donald Trump did. So much so that I think he will be remembered as the second Harold Stassen of the Republican Party. Here’s more.
Former president Trump, who is expected to announce Tuesday a third run for the White House, railed against fellow Republicans while claiming, without evidence, that “very strange things” were happening as regular vote counting continues.
For instance, he made unfounded claims of “voter fraud” in Maricopa County, Arizona, after his endorsed Senate candidate lost. He said the result was “a scam,” that forces “stole the election” and called for the election to be held again. “People were forced to wait for hours, then got exhausted or had other things to do and left the voting lines by the thousands,” he claimed. While he offered no proof, even if this claim were true, it would not constitute voter fraud.
Trump also claimed, without evidence, that there was fraud in Nevada, because votes were still being counted as of Thursday after the election. However, Nevada law says mail-in ballots received through the Saturday after the election must be counted if postmarked before Election Day.
Well, more Republicans are tiring of the “felonies without proof” charges.
Virginia’s Republican lieutenant governor and former co-chair of Black Americans to Re-elect President Trump, Winsome Earle-Sears, said voters had sent “a very clear message” that “enough is enough.” She further said she, “just couldn’t” support another Trump campaign.”
Lou Barletta, a former Republican congressman and one of Trump’s earliest supporters, said Trump “interfered with the primary here [Pennsylvania] when there was no reason for it.” Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said there was a “high correlation between MAGA candidates and big losses” and predicted that Trump’s influence would “wane” over time.”
This is why Trump reminds me of Harold Stassen.
Who?
In 1938, a young Stassen was elected governor of Minnesota. By the end of 1939, his approval rating was over 80% and he had the endorsement of not only the Republican Party but of the competing Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Minnesota Farmer-Labor Party.
He was reelected governor in 1940 and 1942, encouraged repudiation of American isolationism before Pearl Harbor, later was a founder of the United Nations and marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1963 March on Washington. During the 1942 campaign, he announced that, if reelected, he would resign to serve on active duty with the U.S. Navy, which he did in 1943.
He eventually served on the staff of Admiral William F. Halsey and was released from service in 1945 with the naval rank of Captain (equivalent to Colonel in other services).
While serving, Stassen lost some of his political base, whereas others, such as Republican candidate Thomas E. Dewey, increased theirs. However, Stassen still upset Dewey, then the New York governor and 1944 GOP presidential nominee, in several 1948 presidential primaries.
At the 1948 Republican National Convention, Stassen finished third in the first two rounds of balloting behind Dewey and Ohio’s Robert Taft. Stassen and Taft dropped out and Dewey went on to win the nomination, eventually losing the presidential election to Harry S. Truman.
In 1952, over Stassen’s objections, the Stassen-pledged Minnesota delegation was released to Dwight D. Eisenhower, allowing Eisenhower to defeat Robert A. Taft on the first ballot.
That’s as close as he came to the presidency.
Stassen went on to serve in the Eisenhower administration but never gave up on the heady thrill of a presidential campaign, much as I suspect Trump will not. After 1952, Stassen ran for president again in 1964, 1968, 1980, 1984, 1988 and 1992.
I also suspect Trump will run again regardless of outcome, if his health endures.
So, if my correlation holds, we will have Donald Trump and MAGA around for a long time before he fades away. But he will fade away.
