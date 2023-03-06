The purpose of a business is not to make money for owners. The purpose of a business is to serve customers. If they do it well enough, they will attract enough customers, which will spin off income for owners. Sometimes it spins off vast amounts, sometimes not so much and many times little. But the purpose of business can’t be just making money. Watch Rupert Murdoch and Fox News. They’re about to learn this the hard way.
Making money is part of any business equation, but it’s not all of it. In the beginning, most business people know how to make something or do something that is their true passion. The money-making part is a byproduct.
Sell something for $2 that costs $1 and make money when we sell enough of them to pay for our fixed overhead costs (usually rent, utilities, depreciation, etc.). If overhead costs $1,000 each month, then we must sell 1,000 of our products at $2 to break even. From there on, we earned $1 for each item sold above break-even, but not before.
Customers prioritize based on needs and wants. If the customer merely wants our product, it will not be bought unless they have expendable income. A movie ticket could be an example. If our customer needs our product, it will be bought first. Food comes to mind. Customers prioritize their purchases by their needs, then wants.
So, what about news? The customer is the reader (viewer or listener). The newspaper (or other medium) provides either a geographic general-interest-news-focused product (Charleston Gazette-Mail or San Francisco Chronicle, for example) or a special-interest one (labor unions, business types, veterans, professional associations, etc.). Some focus on both.
The reader might want their prejudices to be reinforced, but what they need is the truth. If a news medium relies on reinforcing prejudices, it eventually will die.
If the West Virginia Mechanic (not a real publication) prints a false auto repair technique that is acted on, it eventually will be recognized. Readers (auto mechanics) will come to distrust the publication, and circulation and advertising will drop and the publication will fold.
With a more generalized publication, it takes longer, as the stories aren’t as specific, yet the outcome is similar when readers stop believing the publication.
At some point, the truth is revealed by competing news organizations. Such was the plagiarism case of Jason Blair, who fabricated dozens of articles for The New York Times. There are numerous other instances of wrongful reporting, as well.
However, the most egregious example of sensationalism occurred in the mid-1890s, with “yellow journalism.” That made use of scare headlines in huge print, often of minor news; lavish use of pictures, or imaginary drawings; use of faked interviews, misleading headlines, pseudoscience and a parade of false learning from so-called experts; emphasis on full-color Sunday comic strips (from which some say “yellow journalism” originated); and dramatic sympathy with the "underdog" against the system.
This evolved from a New York City newspaper circulation war between Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst who sensationalized conditions in Cuba to build circulation. And it was one of the reasons we engaged in the Spanish-American War (U.S. vs. Spain over sensationalized conditions in Cuba).
Their competition became so heated that two Hearst writers published separate columns months apart suggesting William McKinley be assassinated. When he was, on Sept. 14, 1901, critics accused Hearst and destroyed his presidential ambitions.
And of course, last week, Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corp., admitted in a court filing that hosts on his prized Fox News Channel were endorsing election fraud lies from then-President Donald Trump. Further, he did nothing to stop them. How did the world know about it? It was reported in the news media, of course. Which shows that truth eventually prevails under our system, even though it sometimes takes a while.
Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals.