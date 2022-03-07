The United States hasn’t yet imposed direct sanctions on Russian oil and gas, although it might have by the time you read this. If we haven’t, then we should. And if we have, then we should be thankful to only pay more at the pump. Why? That won’t kill us, while subsidizing Vladimir Putin’s rogue regime certainly could. Here’s more.
The thought that we shouldn’t sanction Russian oil is based in the belief that the move would raise world oil prices, benefiting Russia when selling to another country. That would increase our gasoline prices without hurting Putin.
Last Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., led a bipartisan group of Senate and House members in introducing bills banning Russian petroleum imports. Let’s hope he prevails.
Although total U.S. imports of oil and refined products have declined greatly since the mid-2000s, we remain a significant importer. Specifically, imports from Russia have varied from more than 800,000 barrels per day in mid-2021 to about 400,000 per day by December.
As a percentage of our total consumption, Russia makes up as low as 3% to a high of 7%. The amount is significant, but not overwhelming. We could increase U.S. production of oil and gas to offset the loss.
Even Elon Musk called for an increase against his business interests. Musk tweeted, “Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures.”
How much will it cost? If we pay the Russians for 7% of our oil and the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.73 (which it was in West Virginia as of last Saturday), then the loss of the Russian oil should increase our cost to $4.01 by itself. That would add to existing inflated prices. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, OilPrice.com predicted that gasoline prices would eventually hit $4 per gallon within a few weeks after the presumed conflict began.
However, even though the Russian imports are currently free from sanctions, the SWIFT ban, as well as potential further sanctions, have made oil buyers reluctant to deal with Russian exporters and have self-restricted Russian imports already. Thus, the amount of Russian oil being imported into the United States is already on the downswing while the price per gallon is on the upswing.
In related news, Shell confirmed that it bought a cargo of Russian crude oil at a discounted price Friday but had “no alternative” to assure an uninterrupted supply to Europe. The purchase does not violate sanctions by Western countries, according to the Ukrainian foreign minister, who also scolded Shell for the purchase. For its part, Shell said it would use alternatives to Russian oil “wherever possible,” and promised that profits from Russian oil will go to helping the people of Ukraine.
This is against the backdrop of the Biden administration halting all new oil and gas production leases on federal land, after taking office in 2021, to fight climate change. Biden also revoked a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, leading developers to scrap the project last June.
White House press secretary Jenn Psaki retorted that “there are also 9,000 approved oil leases that companies are not tapping into.” She noted, “Our objective ... has been to maximize impact on President Putin and Russia while minimizing impact to us and our allies and partners.”
I’m of a simple mind, if you haven’t guessed that already. Ban the imports, and then do everything we can to increase our domestic production of oil. Allow new oil and gas production leases on federal land, and let’s pay the higher prices until this crisis is over. And the administration should pressure owners of oil leases to activate them, if they haven’t already. We Americans will not only understand, but we will support this.
If we don’t ban Russian imports, Putin will continue to benefit from what we do buy. If we ban their oil, we’ll obviously pay more, but at least our cash won’t be going to support that murderous bastard in Moscow.